https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/russian-ombudswoman-on-ukrainian-attack-on-gelendzhik-documenting-all-kievs-crimes-1124534222.html
Russian Ombudswoman on Ukrainian Attack on Gelendzhik: Documenting All Kiev's Crimes
Russian Ombudswoman on Ukrainian Attack on Gelendzhik: Documenting All Kiev's Crimes
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova told Sputnik on Wednesday that her office is recording all facts and evidence related to... 03.08.2026, Sputnik International
2026-08-03T15:25+0000
2026-08-03T15:25+0000
2026-08-03T15:25+0000
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"We are recording all facts and evidence related to this and similar crimes committed by the Kiev regime. The world must know the truth," Lantratova said.Earlier in the day, Krasnodar Territory Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said that drone debris fell in the village of Arkhipo-Osipovka in Gelendzhik, leaving several injured and dead. Three children were among the dead.
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russia, ukraine, kiev, terrorism, international terrorism, counter-terrorism, drone, drone strike, drone attack
russia, ukraine, kiev, terrorism, international terrorism, counter-terrorism, drone, drone strike, drone attack
Russian Ombudswoman on Ukrainian Attack on Gelendzhik: Documenting All Kiev's Crimes
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova told Sputnik on Wednesday that her office is recording all facts and evidence related to Ukraine's attack on the city of Gelendzhik and other crimes committed by Kiev.
"We are recording all facts and evidence related to this and similar crimes committed by the Kiev regime. The world must know the truth," Lantratova said.
Earlier in the day, Krasnodar Territory Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said that drone debris fell
in the village of Arkhipo-Osipovka in Gelendzhik, leaving several injured and dead. Three children were among the dead.