https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/russian-ombudswoman-on-ukrainian-attack-on-gelendzhik-documenting-all-kievs-crimes-1124534222.html

Russian Ombudswoman on Ukrainian Attack on Gelendzhik: Documenting All Kiev's Crimes

Russian Ombudswoman on Ukrainian Attack on Gelendzhik: Documenting All Kiev's Crimes

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova told Sputnik on Wednesday that her office is recording all facts and evidence related to... 03.08.2026, Sputnik International

2026-08-03T15:25+0000

2026-08-03T15:25+0000

2026-08-03T15:25+0000

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"We are recording all facts and evidence related to this and similar crimes committed by the Kiev regime. The world must know the truth," Lantratova said.Earlier in the day, Krasnodar Territory Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said that drone debris fell in the village of Arkhipo-Osipovka in Gelendzhik, leaving several injured and dead. Three children were among the dead.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/death-toll-from-fall-of-uav-debris-in-russias-gelendzhik-increases-to-6---governor-1124532608.html

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russia, ukraine, kiev, terrorism, international terrorism, counter-terrorism, drone, drone strike, drone attack