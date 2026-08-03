https://sputnikglobe.com/20260803/ukraine-deliberately-attacked-iranian-vessel-in-caspian-sea---iranian-foreign-ministry-1124532334.html
Ukraine Deliberately Attacked Iranian Vessel in Caspian Sea - Iranian Foreign Ministry
Ukraine Deliberately Attacked Iranian Vessel in Caspian Sea - Iranian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Iran has evidence that Ukraine deliberately attacked an Iranian cargo ship in the Caspian Sea on July 25, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said on Monday.
2026-08-03T10:03+0000
2026-08-03T10:03+0000
2026-08-03T10:04+0000
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"There is clear evidence, including Vladimir Zelensky's statements, that proves that Ukraine struck the Iranian vessel on purpose," Bagai said on Iranian state television. He added that Tehran would take measures to hold Kiev accountable for its actions. On July 25, Iran's Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine attacked an Iranian commercial vessel, killing one sailor and injuring another. The ministry said that the attack was in breach of the UN Charter, warning that this act of aggression could further fan the flames of war.
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ukraine, iran, caspian sea, iranian foreign ministry, foreign ministry, cargo ship, strike, drone strike, missile strike
ukraine, iran, caspian sea, iranian foreign ministry, foreign ministry, cargo ship, strike, drone strike, missile strike
Ukraine Deliberately Attacked Iranian Vessel in Caspian Sea - Iranian Foreign Ministry
10:03 GMT 03.08.2026 (Updated: 10:04 GMT 03.08.2026)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has evidence that Ukraine deliberately attacked an Iranian cargo ship in the Caspian Sea on July 25, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said on Monday.
"There is clear evidence, including Vladimir Zelensky's statements, that proves that Ukraine struck the Iranian vessel on purpose," Bagai said on Iranian state television.
He added that Tehran would take measures to hold Kiev accountable for its actions.
On July 25, Iran's Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine attacked an Iranian commercial vessel
, killing one sailor and injuring another. The ministry said that the attack was in breach of the UN Charter, warning that this act of aggression could further fan the flames of war.