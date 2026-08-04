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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/cartels-ship-mercenaries-to-ukraine-for-battlefield-experience---russian-special-ops-soldier-1124536075.html
Cartels Ship Mercenaries to Ukraine for Battlefield Experience - Russian Special Ops Soldier
Cartels Ship Mercenaries to Ukraine for Battlefield Experience - Russian Special Ops Soldier
Sputnik International
Latin American mercenaries - mainly Colombians and Mexicans - represent “an endless source of cannon fodder” for the Ukrainian military, a commander of the "Akhmat" special forces battalion tells Sputnik.
2026-08-04T05:59+0000
2026-08-04T05:59+0000
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Cartels are sending their fighters to Ukraine for combat training, where they replace other foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Ukrainian army.According to the Russian special ops soldier, large numbers of Latin American mercenaries arrived in Ukraine’s Sumy region this past winter, with some of them almost immediately eliminated at a command post.The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly emphasized that the Ukrainian authorities are using foreign fighters as "cannon fodder," warning that the Russian military will continue striking mercenary troops across Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/enemy-and-mercenary-deployment-points-in-153-areas-shattered-in-coordinated-russian-strikes--1124405641.html
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Cartels Ship Mercenaries to Ukraine for Battlefield Experience - Russian Special Ops Soldier

05:59 GMT 04.08.2026
CC0 / U.S. Army Europe Images / Alleged US mercenaries were seen in a night club in the city of Mariupol under Kiev's control, a Donetsk People's Republic military official said
Alleged US mercenaries were seen in a night club in the city of Mariupol under Kiev's control, a Donetsk People's Republic military official said - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2026
CC0 / U.S. Army Europe Images /
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Latin American mercenaries - mainly Colombians and Mexicans - represent “an endless source of cannon fodder” for the Ukrainian military, a commander of the "Akhmat" special forces battalion tells Sputnik.
Cartels are sending their fighters to Ukraine for combat training, where they replace other foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Ukrainian army.
According to the Russian special ops soldier, large numbers of Latin American mercenaries arrived in Ukraine’s Sumy region this past winter, with some of them almost immediately eliminated at a command post.

“Given that the Ukrainian regime has built relations with the cartels, these gunmen effectively sign contracts, get combat experience in the ranks of the Ukrainian forces and then return home already battle-hardened to create havoc,” he adds.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly emphasized that the Ukrainian authorities are using foreign fighters as "cannon fodder," warning that the Russian military will continue striking mercenary troops across Ukraine.
Combat operations of a T-72B3A tank from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup on the Dnepropetrovsk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Enemy and Mercenary Deployment Points in 153 Areas Shattered in Coordinated Russian Strikes
6 July, 13:19 GMT
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