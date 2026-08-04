https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/cartels-ship-mercenaries-to-ukraine-for-battlefield-experience---russian-special-ops-soldier-1124536075.html
Cartels Ship Mercenaries to Ukraine for Battlefield Experience - Russian Special Ops Soldier
Cartels Ship Mercenaries to Ukraine for Battlefield Experience - Russian Special Ops Soldier
Sputnik International
Latin American mercenaries - mainly Colombians and Mexicans - represent “an endless source of cannon fodder” for the Ukrainian military, a commander of the "Akhmat" special forces battalion tells Sputnik.
2026-08-04T05:59+0000
2026-08-04T05:59+0000
2026-08-04T05:59+0000
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Cartels are sending their fighters to Ukraine for combat training, where they replace other foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Ukrainian army.According to the Russian special ops soldier, large numbers of Latin American mercenaries arrived in Ukraine’s Sumy region this past winter, with some of them almost immediately eliminated at a command post.The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly emphasized that the Ukrainian authorities are using foreign fighters as "cannon fodder," warning that the Russian military will continue striking mercenary troops across Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/enemy-and-mercenary-deployment-points-in-153-areas-shattered-in-coordinated-russian-strikes--1124405641.html
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russia, ukraine, mercenaries, cartels, russian defense ministry
russia, ukraine, mercenaries, cartels, russian defense ministry
Cartels Ship Mercenaries to Ukraine for Battlefield Experience - Russian Special Ops Soldier
Latin American mercenaries - mainly Colombians and Mexicans - represent “an endless source of cannon fodder” for the Ukrainian military, a commander of the "Akhmat" special forces battalion tells Sputnik.
Cartels are sending their fighters to Ukraine for combat training, where they replace other foreign mercenaries
in the ranks of the Ukrainian army.
According to the Russian special ops soldier, large numbers of Latin American mercenaries arrived in Ukraine’s Sumy region this past winter, with some of them almost immediately eliminated at a command post.
“Given that the Ukrainian regime has built relations with the cartels, these gunmen effectively sign contracts, get combat experience in the ranks of the Ukrainian forces and then return home already battle-hardened to create havoc,” he adds.
The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly emphasized that the Ukrainian authorities are using foreign fighters as "cannon fodder," warning that the Russian military will continue striking mercenary troops across Ukraine.