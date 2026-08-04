https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/first-melanoma-patient-about-to-complete-course-of-russian-personalized-cancer-vaccine--1124536268.html
First Melanoma Patient About to Complete Course of Russian Personalized Cancer Vaccine
First Melanoma Patient About to Complete Course of Russian Personalized Cancer Vaccine
Sputnik International
The man with melanoma that had spread to lymph nodes despite prior surgeries will receive the final dose of the vaccine in early September, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, tells Sputnik.
2026-08-04T06:51+0000
2026-08-04T06:51+0000
2026-08-04T06:51+0000
russia
russia
cancer
vaccine
alexander gintsburg
gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology
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The man with melanoma that had spread to lymph nodes despite prior surgeries will receive the final dose of the vaccine in early September, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, tells Sputnik.Russia’s Ministry of Health authorized clinical use of the mRNA oncovaccine in December.Production is handled by the National Medical Research Radiological Center.The cancer vaccine is created individually for each patient based on the molecular and genetic characteristics of their tumor.Twenty patients will receive Russia's first skin cancer vaccine by the end of 2026, Alexander Gintsburg confirmed in July.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/russian-scientists-to-deliver-melanoma-vaccines-for-10-patients-within-3-months-1124517556.html
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russia, cancer, vaccine, alexander gintsburg, gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology
russia, cancer, vaccine, alexander gintsburg, gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology
First Melanoma Patient About to Complete Course of Russian Personalized Cancer Vaccine
The patient is a 60-year-old resident of Russia’s Kursk region who received the first dose of the "Neoonkovak" vaccine in April.
The man with melanoma that had spread to lymph nodes despite prior surgeries will receive the final dose of the vaccine
in early September, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, tells Sputnik.
Russia’s Ministry of Health authorized clinical use of the mRNA oncovaccine in December.
Production is handled by the National Medical Research Radiological Center.
The cancer vaccine is created individually for each patient based on the molecular and genetic characteristics of their tumor.
Twenty patients will receive Russia's first skin cancer vaccine by the end of 2026
, Alexander Gintsburg confirmed in July.