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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/first-melanoma-patient-about-to-complete-course-of-russian-personalized-cancer-vaccine--1124536268.html
First Melanoma Patient About to Complete Course of Russian Personalized Cancer Vaccine
First Melanoma Patient About to Complete Course of Russian Personalized Cancer Vaccine
Sputnik International
The man with melanoma that had spread to lymph nodes despite prior surgeries will receive the final dose of the vaccine in early September, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, tells Sputnik.
2026-08-04T06:51+0000
2026-08-04T06:51+0000
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The man with melanoma that had spread to lymph nodes despite prior surgeries will receive the final dose of the vaccine in early September, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, tells Sputnik.Russia’s Ministry of Health authorized clinical use of the mRNA oncovaccine in December.Production is handled by the National Medical Research Radiological Center.The cancer vaccine is created individually for each patient based on the molecular and genetic characteristics of their tumor.Twenty patients will receive Russia's first skin cancer vaccine by the end of 2026, Alexander Gintsburg confirmed in July.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260730/russian-scientists-to-deliver-melanoma-vaccines-for-10-patients-within-3-months-1124517556.html
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russia, cancer, vaccine, alexander gintsburg, gamaleya research institute of epidemiology and microbiology

First Melanoma Patient About to Complete Course of Russian Personalized Cancer Vaccine

06:51 GMT 04.08.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabankA medic fills a syringe with a vaccine
A medic fills a syringe with a vaccine - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2026
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The patient is a 60-year-old resident of Russia’s Kursk region who received the first dose of the "Neoonkovak" vaccine in April.
The man with melanoma that had spread to lymph nodes despite prior surgeries will receive the final dose of the vaccine in early September, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, tells Sputnik.
Russia’s Ministry of Health authorized clinical use of the mRNA oncovaccine in December.
Production is handled by the National Medical Research Radiological Center.
The cancer vaccine is created individually for each patient based on the molecular and genetic characteristics of their tumor.
Twenty patients will receive Russia's first skin cancer vaccine by the end of 2026, Alexander Gintsburg confirmed in July.
Russian Scientists Successfully Sequence Full Genome of Coronavirus - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.07.2026
Russia
Russian Scientists to Deliver Melanoma Vaccines for 10 Patients Within 3 Months
30 July, 07:52 GMT
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