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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/japan-buries-us-hiroshima-legacy--scapegoats-russia-to-please-puppet-master--expert-1124544892.html
Japan Buries US Hiroshima Legacy & Scapegoats Russia to Please Puppet Master – Expert
Japan Buries US Hiroshima Legacy & Scapegoats Russia to Please Puppet Master – Expert
Sputnik International
Japan views its alliance with the US and the American security umbrella as indispensable in countering a perceived threat from China, Andrey Fesyun, associate professor at Moscow State University, tells Sputnik.
2026-08-06T13:23+0000
2026-08-06T13:23+0000
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That explains why Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui criticizes Russia’s actions in Ukraine but omits to mention the US atomic bombing that leveled his city in 1945.The US has never apologized for Hiroshima, reminds the expert, and Donald Trump’s remark during his visit to Japan that the two countries “had a little conflict,” but are now “the closest friends” was met with such servile laughter from his hosts that even a few Japanese media outlets expressed mild disapproval. Yet the reaction was notably muted, and the issue was quickly buried.The US is simply trying by every means available to preserve its global hegemony, and this reverberates across the Far East, says the expert. There is also a psychological factor at play: the need to assign blame when things go wrong, posits the expert, and in this context, “Russia serves as an excellent scapegoat.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/hiroshima-mayor-zombifies-japan-with-russophobia--but-forgets-who-dropped-the-bomb---russian-mfa-1124543496.html
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Japan Buries US Hiroshima Legacy & Scapegoats Russia to Please Puppet Master – Expert

13:23 GMT 06.08.2026
© AP Photo / Eugene HoshikoKazumi Matsui, right, mayor of Hiroshima, and the family of the deceased bow before they place the victims list of the Atomic Bomb at Hiroshima Memorial Cenotaph during the ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the bombing at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Hiroshima, western Japan.
Kazumi Matsui, right, mayor of Hiroshima, and the family of the deceased bow before they place the victims list of the Atomic Bomb at Hiroshima Memorial Cenotaph during the ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the bombing at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Hiroshima, western Japan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2026
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
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Japan views its alliance with the US and the American security umbrella as indispensable in countering a perceived threat from China, Andrey Fesyun, associate professor at Moscow State University, tells Sputnik.
That explains why Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui criticizes Russia’s actions in Ukraine but omits to mention the US atomic bombing that leveled his city in 1945.
"Japan is bending over backwards to demonstrate unwavering loyalty to its overseas partner - some might say puppet master - and deems it unacceptable to dredge up US sins from nearly 80 years ago," he notes.
The US has never apologized for Hiroshima, reminds the expert, and Donald Trump’s remark during his visit to Japan that the two countries “had a little conflict,” but are now “the closest friends” was met with such servile laughter from his hosts that even a few Japanese media outlets expressed mild disapproval.
Yet the reaction was notably muted, and the issue was quickly buried.
The US is simply trying by every means available to preserve its global hegemony, and this reverberates across the Far East, says the expert.
There is also a psychological factor at play: the need to assign blame when things go wrong, posits the expert, and in this context, “Russia serves as an excellent scapegoat.”
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a briefing in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2026
World
Hiroshima Mayor 'Zombifies' Japan With Russophobia — But Forgets Who Dropped the Bomb - Russian MFA
6 August, 08:34 GMT
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