https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/japan-buries-us-hiroshima-legacy--scapegoats-russia-to-please-puppet-master--expert-1124544892.html

Japan Buries US Hiroshima Legacy & Scapegoats Russia to Please Puppet Master – Expert

Japan Buries US Hiroshima Legacy & Scapegoats Russia to Please Puppet Master – Expert

Sputnik International

Japan views its alliance with the US and the American security umbrella as indispensable in countering a perceived threat from China, Andrey Fesyun, associate professor at Moscow State University, tells Sputnik.

2026-08-06T13:23+0000

2026-08-06T13:23+0000

2026-08-06T13:23+0000

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That explains why Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui criticizes Russia’s actions in Ukraine but omits to mention the US atomic bombing that leveled his city in 1945.The US has never apologized for Hiroshima, reminds the expert, and Donald Trump’s remark during his visit to Japan that the two countries “had a little conflict,” but are now “the closest friends” was met with such servile laughter from his hosts that even a few Japanese media outlets expressed mild disapproval. Yet the reaction was notably muted, and the issue was quickly buried.The US is simply trying by every means available to preserve its global hegemony, and this reverberates across the Far East, says the expert. There is also a psychological factor at play: the need to assign blame when things go wrong, posits the expert, and in this context, “Russia serves as an excellent scapegoat.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/hiroshima-mayor-zombifies-japan-with-russophobia--but-forgets-who-dropped-the-bomb---russian-mfa-1124543496.html

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