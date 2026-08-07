US Shoots Itself in Foot With Bill on Secondary Sanctions Against Russia - Senator Paul
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteDuring a TV news interview, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., defends President Donald Trump and his Helsinki news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin whereTrump appeared to cast doubt on U.S. intelligence findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 17, 2018
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US would be shooting itself in the foot with its new bill on secondary sanctions against Russia, Republican Senator Rand Paul said in an article published on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the Senate voted 86-11 to pass the bill spearheaded by the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (was listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), with the legislation now being sent to the House of Representatives. Paul was the only Republican rejecting the initiative.
"Imposing a 100 percent tariff on all goods imported from countries like China and India is the economic equivalent of shooting ourselves in the foot," Paul said in an article for Daily Caller.
The bill essentially proposes a half-trillion-dollar tax increase for Americans, the senator said, adding that he proposed an amendment that would repeal the executive branch's authority to impose 100% tariffs.
"Congress should not delegate its constitutional duties to the Executive so shamelessly," Paul stated, adding that "I hope I am not the only Republican left in Congress who is horrified by a bill that proposes to raise taxes by half a trillion dollars."
Tariffs are a tax on imports paid by Americans, the lawmaker said, calling the claim that the burden of tariffs will fall on foreign suppliers "laughable" and "absurd" and adding that Americans, who already feel the cost of living is rising, will have to pay.
The legislation provides for a reduction in proposed tariffs on the five largest buyers of Russian oil and gas from 500% to 100%. At the same time, the bill would set the rate of duty for all goods imported into the United States from Russia at 500%. The document would also seek sanctions against the Russian Central Bank, Sberbank, VTB, and Gazprombank banks.
Russia has repeatedly stressed that the country would cope with the sanctions pressure that the West had begun to exert on Moscow several years ago and continued to escalate.
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia was a long-term Western strategy, and that sanctions had dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. The president also stated that sanctions against Russian oil will lead to a sharp increase in the price of oil and petroleum products, including at gas stations in the United States.