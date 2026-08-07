https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/us-shoots-itself-in-foot-with-bill-on-secondary-sanctions-against-russia---senator-paul-1124549594.html

US Shoots Itself in Foot With Bill on Secondary Sanctions Against Russia - Senator Paul

US Shoots Itself in Foot With Bill on Secondary Sanctions Against Russia - Senator Paul

Sputnik International

The US would be shooting itself in the foot with its new bill on secondary sanctions against Russia, Republican Senator Rand Paul said in an article published on Friday.

2026-08-07T18:38+0000

2026-08-07T18:38+0000

2026-08-07T18:38+0000

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Earlier in the day, the Senate voted 86-11 to pass the bill spearheaded by the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (was listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), with the legislation now being sent to the House of Representatives. Paul was the only Republican rejecting the initiative. The bill essentially proposes a half-trillion-dollar tax increase for Americans, the senator said, adding that he proposed an amendment that would repeal the executive branch's authority to impose 100% tariffs. Tariffs are a tax on imports paid by Americans, the lawmaker said, calling the claim that the burden of tariffs will fall on foreign suppliers "laughable" and "absurd" and adding that Americans, who already feel the cost of living is rising, will have to pay. The legislation provides for a reduction in proposed tariffs on the five largest buyers of Russian oil and gas from 500% to 100%. At the same time, the bill would set the rate of duty for all goods imported into the United States from Russia at 500%. The document would also seek sanctions against the Russian Central Bank, Sberbank, VTB, and Gazprombank banks. Russia has repeatedly stressed that the country would cope with the sanctions pressure that the West had begun to exert on Moscow several years ago and continued to escalate. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia was a long-term Western strategy, and that sanctions had dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. The president also stated that sanctions against Russian oil will lead to a sharp increase in the price of oil and petroleum products, including at gas stations in the United States.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/us-businesses-loses-200-billion-over-four-years-due-to-russia-sanctions-1124447247.html

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