https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/large-crowds-rally-in-germanys-plauen-to-protest-against-merz---reports-1124550971.html

Large Crowds Rally in Germany's Plauen to Protest Against Merz - Reports

Large Crowds Rally in Germany's Plauen to Protest Against Merz - Reports

Sputnik International

A large-scale demonstration against German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his policies took place in the eastern German city of Plauen on Saturday, the DPA news agency reported.

2026-08-08T14:04+0000

2026-08-08T14:04+0000

2026-08-08T14:04+0000

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Demonstrators reportedly demanded the resignation of the German government, a snap election, lower electricity and gas tariffs, a reform of the public broadcasting, and the immediate deportation of criminals and undocumented immigrants. The Projekt M1llion social movement, which organized the protest, said that approximately 10,000 people were expected to attend. Police gave no estimate. Counter-demonstrations were also held in the city. Plauen Mayor Steffen Zenner called on all demonstrators to maintain peace and avoid provocations, the news agency reported. According to the Forsa sociological institute, dissatisfaction with Merz's performance among Germans reached 85% in early August. Against this backdrop, the CDU/CSU bloc he leads is losing popularity, with its approval rating falling to 21%. The conservatives are now seven percentage points behind the opposition right-wing Alternative for Germany party, which leads with 28%.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/over-80-of-germans-dissatisfied-with-chancellor-merz-his-cabinet---poll-1124447987.html

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