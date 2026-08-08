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Russian Scientists Turn Jellyfish Into Brain Repair Tool
Russian Scientists Turn Jellyfish Into Brain Repair Tool
Sputnik International
A promising treatment to restore cells after traumatic brain injury based on collagen extracted from root-mouthed jellyfish (Rhizostoma pulmo) harvested in the Azov Sea has been developed by researchers at Don State Technical University.
2026-08-08T17:27+0000
2026-08-09T13:28+0000
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Russian Scientists Turn Jellyfish Into Brain Repair Tool

17:27 GMT 08.08.2026 (Updated: 13:28 GMT 09.08.2026)
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Brain - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2026
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A promising treatment to restore cells after traumatic brain injury based on collagen extracted from root-mouthed jellyfish (Rhizostoma pulmo) harvested in the Azov Sea has been developed by researchers at Don State Technical University.
Unlike animal collagen, jellyfish collagen is cleaner, more stable, and contains far fewer bacterial residues
The porous implant is infused with sodium thiosulfate, which gradually releases hydrogen sulfide (H₂S) - a gas naturally produced by healthy brain cells that drops sharply after injury
The collagen scaffold helps rebuild damaged tissue while the controlled H₂S release reduces inflammation, oxidative stress, and nerve cell death
The technology also transforms invasive jellyfish from the Azov Sea into a high-value biomedical material
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