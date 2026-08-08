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Vance Claims US Made Progress in Talks With Iran Over Past Few Days
Vance Claims US Made Progress in Talks With Iran Over Past Few Days
Sputnik International
US Vice President JD Vance claimed on Saturday that the United States had made "some" progress in negotiations with Iran over the past few days.
2026-08-08T15:46+0000
2026-08-08T15:46+0000
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"They want this thing to be over. The question is whether they are able, their system is able to give the things that are necessary for us to be happy, for us to feel like we have gotten what we need out of this particular engagement. That is still to be determined, but I do think that we have made some progress over the last few days," Vance said. US President Donald Trump said on August 1 that he had called off attacks on Iran in light of the pending settlement deal, which includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz and agreements on Iran's nuclear program. Earlier on Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Tehran and Muscat have agreed on the geographical details of the shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz.
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Vance Claims US Made Progress in Talks With Iran Over Past Few Days

15:46 GMT 08.08.2026
© Nathan HowardU.S. Vice President JD Vance makes an opening statement at the start of a quadrilateral meeting between the US, Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar at the Buergenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, near Stansstad, Switzerland, Sunday, June 21, 2026.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance makes an opening statement at the start of a quadrilateral meeting between the US, Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar at the Buergenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, near Stansstad, Switzerland, Sunday, June 21, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2026
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President JD Vance claimed on Saturday that the United States had made "some" progress in negotiations with Iran over the past few days.
"They want this thing to be over. The question is whether they are able, their system is able to give the things that are necessary for us to be happy, for us to feel like we have gotten what we need out of this particular engagement. That is still to be determined, but I do think that we have made some progress over the last few days," Vance said.
US President Donald Trump said on August 1 that he had called off attacks on Iran in light of the pending settlement deal, which includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz and agreements on Iran's nuclear program. Earlier on Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Tehran and Muscat have agreed on the geographical details of the shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz.
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2026
Analysis
Strait of Hormuz Becomes Iran's Ace in Conflict With US - Expert
7 August, 15:25 GMT
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