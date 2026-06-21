https://sputnikglobe.com/20260621/vance-says-more-progress-in-us-iran-talks-may-happen-in-coming-hours-1124339147.html
Vance Says More Progress in US-Iran Talks May Happen in Coming Hours
Vance Says More Progress in US-Iran Talks May Happen in Coming Hours
Sputnik International
Negotiators at the US-Iranian talks hosted by Switzerland have achieved significant progress, with additional progress expected in the hours to come, US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday.
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"We have already made great progress over the last few hours, and I expect we will make additional progress in the hours to come," Vance said ahead of the quadrilateral talks. Sunday's talks are purely technical in nature and are not aimed at settling all the differences between the parties, he stressed. Washington intends to continue working to end the conflict between Israel and Lebanon and ensure that their ceasefire holds, Vance said.The United States does not want to return to doing things "the old way" in Iran but cannot rule it out, JD Vance said ahead of the quadrilateral talks with Iran, Pakistan and Qatar."The question before us now is 'How much more can we accomplish together?' Can we turn over a new leaf, can we change relations in the Middle East permanently or do we go back to doing things the old way, which is not our preference but is certainly very much something that can happen," Vance said in Switzerland.
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Vance Says More Progress in US-Iran Talks May Happen in Coming Hours
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Negotiators at the US-Iranian talks hosted by Switzerland have achieved significant progress, with additional progress expected in the hours to come, US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday.
"We have already made great progress over the last few hours, and I expect we will make additional progress in the hours to come," Vance said ahead of the quadrilateral talks.
Sunday's talks are purely technical in nature and are not aimed at settling all the differences between the parties, he stressed.
"What today really represents is the beginning of a technical negotiation. That is not going to solve every disagreement, but it is going to allow us to sit together there as teams for the first time in history to figure out what matters most for the respected parties," he explained.
Washington intends to continue working to end the conflict between Israel and Lebanon and ensure that their ceasefire holds, Vance said.
"President of the US and the United States of America have done more to stop the conflict in Lebanon than any government anywhere in the world over the last few months, and we're going to keep on working towards it," Vance said.
The United States
does not want to return to doing things "the old way" in Iran but cannot rule it out, JD Vance said ahead of the quadrilateral talks with Iran, Pakistan and Qatar.
"The question before us now is 'How much more can we accomplish together?' Can we turn over a new leaf, can we change relations in the Middle East permanently or do we go back to doing things the old way, which is not our preference but is certainly very much something that can happen," Vance said in Switzerland
.