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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/japanese-prime-minister-again-fails-to-mention-us-responsibility-in-atomic-bomb-speech-1124552302.html
Japanese Prime Minister Again Fails to Mention US Responsibility in Atomic Bomb Speech
Japanese Prime Minister Again Fails to Mention US Responsibility in Atomic Bomb Speech
Sputnik International
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, during her speech at a memorial ceremony for the victims of the atomic bombing, again failed to mention the United States as the country that had dropped atomic bombs on Japanese cities.
2026-08-09T07:18+0000
2026-08-09T07:18+0000
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The ceremony is broadcast on Japan's main television channels and online. A similar situation occurred three days earlier in Hiroshima. At the August 6 ceremony, Takaichi and Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui also avoided naming the United States as the country that dropped the atomic bomb on the city. However, Matsui, citing the wishes of an atomic bomb survivor, mentioned the conflict in Ukraine. In August 1945, US pilots dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The atomic blast and its aftermath killed 140,000 people out of a population of 350,000 in Hiroshima, and 74,000 in Nagasaki. The overwhelming majority of victims of the atomic bombing were civilians. On the anniversaries of the tragic events — August 6 and 9 — Hiroshima and Nagasaki annually hold "Peace Ceremonies."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/japan-buries-us-hiroshima-legacy--scapegoats-russia-to-please-puppet-master--expert-1124544892.html
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Japanese Prime Minister Again Fails to Mention US Responsibility in Atomic Bomb Speech

07:18 GMT 09.08.2026
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinJapanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, with President Donald Trump, speaks to members of the military aboard the USS George Washington, an aircraft carrier docked at a U.S. naval base, in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, with President Donald Trump, speaks to members of the military aboard the USS George Washington, an aircraft carrier docked at a U.S. naval base, in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, during her speech at a memorial ceremony for the victims of the atomic bombing, again failed to mention the United States as the country that had dropped atomic bombs on Japanese cities.
The ceremony is broadcast on Japan's main television channels and online.
"The disasters that occurred 81 years ago in Nagasaki and Hiroshima must never be repeated. Our country adheres to the Three Non-Nuclear Principles and, in keeping with the pledge 'Let Nagasaki remain the last site of the atomic bombing,' as the only country to be bombed during the war, continues realistic and practical efforts to achieve a world without nuclear weapons," she emphasized.
A similar situation occurred three days earlier in Hiroshima. At the August 6 ceremony, Takaichi and Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui also avoided naming the United States as the country that dropped the atomic bomb on the city. However, Matsui, citing the wishes of an atomic bomb survivor, mentioned the conflict in Ukraine.
In August 1945, US pilots dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The atomic blast and its aftermath killed 140,000 people out of a population of 350,000 in Hiroshima, and 74,000 in Nagasaki. The overwhelming majority of victims of the atomic bombing were civilians. On the anniversaries of the tragic events — August 6 and 9 — Hiroshima and Nagasaki annually hold "Peace Ceremonies."
Kazumi Matsui, right, mayor of Hiroshima, and the family of the deceased bow before they place the victims list of the Atomic Bomb at Hiroshima Memorial Cenotaph during the ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the bombing at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Hiroshima, western Japan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2026
Analysis
Japan Buries US Hiroshima Legacy & Scapegoats Russia to Please Puppet Master – Expert
6 August, 13:23 GMT
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