https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/japanese-prime-minister-again-fails-to-mention-us-responsibility-in-atomic-bomb-speech-1124552302.html

Japanese Prime Minister Again Fails to Mention US Responsibility in Atomic Bomb Speech

Japanese Prime Minister Again Fails to Mention US Responsibility in Atomic Bomb Speech

Sputnik International

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, during her speech at a memorial ceremony for the victims of the atomic bombing, again failed to mention the United States as the country that had dropped atomic bombs on Japanese cities.

2026-08-09T07:18+0000

2026-08-09T07:18+0000

2026-08-09T07:18+0000

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The ceremony is broadcast on Japan's main television channels and online. A similar situation occurred three days earlier in Hiroshima. At the August 6 ceremony, Takaichi and Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui also avoided naming the United States as the country that dropped the atomic bomb on the city. However, Matsui, citing the wishes of an atomic bomb survivor, mentioned the conflict in Ukraine. In August 1945, US pilots dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The atomic blast and its aftermath killed 140,000 people out of a population of 350,000 in Hiroshima, and 74,000 in Nagasaki. The overwhelming majority of victims of the atomic bombing were civilians. On the anniversaries of the tragic events — August 6 and 9 — Hiroshima and Nagasaki annually hold "Peace Ceremonies."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/japan-buries-us-hiroshima-legacy--scapegoats-russia-to-please-puppet-master--expert-1124544892.html

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