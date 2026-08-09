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Russia Opens Criminal Case Into Terrorism After Ukrainian Attack on Belgorod
Russia Opens Criminal Case Into Terrorism After Ukrainian Attack on Belgorod
Sputnik International
A criminal case for a terrorist act has been opened following the Ukrainian armed forces' attack on civilian targets in the Russian city of Belgorod, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik on Sunday.
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"The main investigative department of the Russian Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case for a terrorist act (Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code) in connection with the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the city of Belgorod," Petrenko said. By targeting its strikes against multiple civilian objects, Kiev has once again demonstrated its inhumane treatment of the civilian population, she added.Earlier on Sunday, Acting Belgorod Region Governor Alexander Shuvaev said that Belgorod had been subjected to an overnight Ukrainian drone attack, which killed three civilians and injured 25, including children.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260728/ukrainian-drone-strikes-passenger-bus-in-russias-belgorod-region-19-injured---governor-1124507743.html
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Russia Opens Criminal Case Into Terrorism After Ukrainian Attack on Belgorod

08:48 GMT 09.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A criminal case for a terrorist act has been opened following the Ukrainian armed forces' attack on civilian targets in the Russian city of Belgorod, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik on Sunday.
"The main investigative department of the Russian Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case for a terrorist act (Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code) in connection with the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the city of Belgorod," Petrenko said.
By targeting its strikes against multiple civilian objects, Kiev has once again demonstrated its inhumane treatment of the civilian population, she added.
Earlier on Sunday, Acting Belgorod Region Governor Alexander Shuvaev said that Belgorod had been subjected to an overnight Ukrainian drone attack, which killed three civilians and injured 25, including children.
Ukrainian drone strikes passenger bus in Russia's Belgorod region - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.07.2026
Russia
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Passenger Bus in Russia's Belgorod Region, 19 Injured - Governor
28 July, 07:26 GMT
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