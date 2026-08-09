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Russian Forces Hit Fuel, Lubricant Depots, Port Transshipment Complex in Odessa - MoD
Russian Forces Hit Fuel, Lubricant Depots, Port Transshipment Complex in Odessa - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian army struck fuel and lubricant warehouses, military equipment, as well as a port transshipment complex in the port of Odessa overnight into Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-08-09T07:09+0000
2026-08-09T07:09+0000
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The targets in Odessa included "fuel and lubricant and military equipment warehouses, as well as a port transshipment complex," the ministry said in a statement.Russian armed forces struck fuel and lubricant warehouses and military equipment belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces in the port of Chernomorsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The defense ministry said that the Russian armed forces continued to carry out strikes overnight on Ukrainian port infrastructure and naval vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian armed forces.The Russian armed forces struck fuel tanks intended for the Ukrainian armed forces in Belyary and Novye Belyary, northeast of the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The defense ministry said that the Russian armed forces continued to carry out strikes overnight on Ukrainian port infrastructure and naval vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian armed forces."During the night of August 9, high-precision air- and ground-based weapons, as well as attack drones, struck fuel tanks intended for the Ukrainian armed forces in the settlements of Belyary (27 kilometers [16.7 miles] northeast of the port of Odessa) and Novye Belyary (28 kilometers northeast of the port of Odessa)," the ministry said in a statement.
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Russian Forces Hit Fuel, Lubricant Depots, Port Transshipment Complex in Odessa - MoD

07:09 GMT 09.08.2026
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankCombat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian army struck fuel and lubricant warehouses, military equipment, as well as a port transshipment complex in the port of Odessa overnight into Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The targets in Odessa included "fuel and lubricant and military equipment warehouses, as well as a port transshipment complex," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian armed forces struck fuel and lubricant warehouses and military equipment belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces in the port of Chernomorsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The defense ministry said that the Russian armed forces continued to carry out strikes overnight on Ukrainian port infrastructure and naval vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian armed forces.
"During the night of August 9, high-precision air- and ground-based weapons, as well as strike drones, targeted fuel and lubricant warehouses and military equipment in the port of Chernomorsk," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian armed forces struck fuel tanks intended for the Ukrainian armed forces in Belyary and Novye Belyary, northeast of the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The defense ministry said that the Russian armed forces continued to carry out strikes overnight on Ukrainian port infrastructure and naval vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian armed forces.
"During the night of August 9, high-precision air- and ground-based weapons, as well as attack drones, struck fuel tanks intended for the Ukrainian armed forces in the settlements of Belyary (27 kilometers [16.7 miles] northeast of the port of Odessa) and Novye Belyary (28 kilometers northeast of the port of Odessa)," the ministry said in a statement.
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