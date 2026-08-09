https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/russian-scientists-find-a-faster-cheaper-way-to-assess-oil-fields-1124554078.html

Russian Scientists Find a Faster, Cheaper Way to Assess Oil Fields

Russian Scientists Find a Faster, Cheaper Way to Assess Oil Fields

Sputnik International

Russian geologists have identified a “sweet spot” for scanning oil-bearing sandstone that could speed up reservoir analysis and cut computing costs, according to the Russian Science Foundation.

2026-08-09T14:18+0000

2026-08-09T14:18+0000

2026-08-09T14:18+0000

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By scanning rock samples at resolutions from 16.3 to 1.6 microns, the team found that accuracy stopped improving significantly beyond about 3–4 microns.That means geologists can avoid processing unnecessarily detailed scans while still reliably estimating how oil, gas and water move through rock.The same approach could also be applied to other rock types.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/russian-scientists-discover-mineral-worth-more-than-gold-1124524796.html

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