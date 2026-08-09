https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/russian-scientists-find-a-faster-cheaper-way-to-assess-oil-fields-1124554078.html
Russian Scientists Find a Faster, Cheaper Way to Assess Oil Fields
Russian Scientists Find a Faster, Cheaper Way to Assess Oil Fields
Sputnik International
Russian geologists have identified a “sweet spot” for scanning oil-bearing sandstone that could speed up reservoir analysis and cut computing costs, according to the Russian Science Foundation.
2026-08-09T14:18+0000
2026-08-09T14:18+0000
2026-08-09T14:18+0000
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By scanning rock samples at resolutions from 16.3 to 1.6 microns, the team found that accuracy stopped improving significantly beyond about 3–4 microns.That means geologists can avoid processing unnecessarily detailed scans while still reliably estimating how oil, gas and water move through rock.The same approach could also be applied to other rock types.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/russian-scientists-discover-mineral-worth-more-than-gold-1124524796.html
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russia, oil, scientists, scientific study, reservoir, gas
russia, oil, scientists, scientific study, reservoir, gas
Russian Scientists Find a Faster, Cheaper Way to Assess Oil Fields
Russian geologists have identified a “sweet spot” for scanning oil-bearing sandstone that could speed up reservoir analysis and cut computing costs, according to the Russian Science Foundation.
By scanning rock samples at resolutions from 16.3 to 1.6 microns, the team found that accuracy stopped improving significantly beyond about 3–4 microns.
That means geologists
can avoid processing unnecessarily detailed scans while still reliably estimating how oil, gas and water move through rock.
The same approach could also be applied to other rock types.