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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/drone-strike-on-russias-nizhnekamsk-kills-9-people-at-hostel---authorities-1124557745.html
Drone Strike on Russia's Nizhnekamsk Kills Nine People at Hostel - Authorities
Drone Strike on Russia's Nizhnekamsk Kills Nine People at Hostel - Authorities
Sputnik International
A hostel was hit by a UAV in Russia's Nizhnekamsk, where 9 of the 13 victims of the terrorist attack on the city were killed, the office of Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov said on Monday.
2026-08-10T13:40+0000
2026-08-10T13:47+0000
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"A residential facility, a hostel, was hit in this area, where nine people were killed. Investigative actions are currently being carried out at the site," the statement said.Citizens of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are among those killed in the drone attack on the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk, the press service of Tatarstan head said.Earlier in the day, industrial facilities, as well as civilian objects in Nizhnekamsk were attacked by Ukrainian drones. The office of the Republic of Tatarstan's head said that 13 people were killed. The Russian Investigative Committee has been opened a criminal case for a terrorist act. The regional authorities declared mourning.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russia-calls-on-world-community-to-give-harsh-assessment-of-ukrainian-terrorism--moscow-1124557175.html
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Drone Strike on Russia's Nizhnekamsk Kills Nine People at Hostel - Authorities

13:40 GMT 10.08.2026 (Updated: 13:47 GMT 10.08.2026)
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KAZAN, Russia (Sputnik) - A hostel was hit by a UAV in Russia's Nizhnekamsk, where 9 of the 13 victims of the terrorist attack on the city were killed, the office of Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov said on Monday.
"A residential facility, a hostel, was hit in this area, where nine people were killed. Investigative actions are currently being carried out at the site," the statement said.
Citizens of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are among those killed in the drone attack on the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk, the press service of Tatarstan head said.
"According to the latest information, among the dead are citizens of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan," the statement said.
Earlier in the day, industrial facilities, as well as civilian objects in Nizhnekamsk were attacked by Ukrainian drones. The office of the Republic of Tatarstan's head said that 13 people were killed. The Russian Investigative Committee has been opened a criminal case for a terrorist act. The regional authorities declared mourning.
Ukrainian drone strikes passenger bus in Russia's Belgorod region - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2026
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