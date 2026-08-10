https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/irans-supreme-leader-appoints-irgc-general-ali-abdollahi-as-chief-of-general-staff-1124558391.html

Iran's Supreme Leader Appoints IRGC General Ali Abdollahi as Chief of General Staff

Iran's Supreme Leader Appoints IRGC General Ali Abdollahi as Chief of General Staff

Sputnik International

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has appointed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Ali Abdollahi as Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian armed forces, according to a decree issued on Monday.

2026-08-10T16:36+0000

2026-08-10T16:36+0000

2026-08-10T16:36+0000

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ali abdollahi

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ayatollah ali khamenei

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islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

general staff

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"In view of the honorable martyrdom of Lieutenant General Abdolrahim Mousavi at the hands of the American-Israeli enemy, and in consideration of your worthy services and valuable experience, I appoint you as chief of the general staff of the armed forces," Khamenei's decree read, as quoted by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB. Khamenei has also appointed Admiral Ali Azimi as the commander of the IRGC navy, the document read.

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ali abdollahi, middle east, ayatollah ali khamenei, iran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), general staff