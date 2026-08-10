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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/irans-supreme-leader-appoints-irgc-general-ali-abdollahi-as-chief-of-general-staff-1124558391.html
Iran's Supreme Leader Appoints IRGC General Ali Abdollahi as Chief of General Staff
Iran's Supreme Leader Appoints IRGC General Ali Abdollahi as Chief of General Staff
Sputnik International
Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has appointed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Ali Abdollahi as Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian armed forces, according to a decree issued on Monday.
2026-08-10T16:36+0000
2026-08-10T16:36+0000
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"In view of the honorable martyrdom of Lieutenant General Abdolrahim Mousavi at the hands of the American-Israeli enemy, and in consideration of your worthy services and valuable experience, I appoint you as chief of the general staff of the armed forces," Khamenei's decree read, as quoted by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB. Khamenei has also appointed Admiral Ali Azimi as the commander of the IRGC navy, the document read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260804/iran-will-not-allow-second-corridor-in-strait-of-hormuz--supreme-leaders-adviser-1124535638.html
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Iran's Supreme Leader Appoints IRGC General Ali Abdollahi as Chief of General Staff

16:36 GMT 10.08.2026
© Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko / Go to the mediabankA view at the Milad Tower in Tehran, Iran
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has appointed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Ali Abdollahi as Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian armed forces, according to a decree issued on Monday.
"In view of the honorable martyrdom of Lieutenant General Abdolrahim Mousavi at the hands of the American-Israeli enemy, and in consideration of your worthy services and valuable experience, I appoint you as chief of the general staff of the armed forces," Khamenei's decree read, as quoted by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.
Khamenei has also appointed Admiral Ali Azimi as the commander of the IRGC navy, the document read.
In this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2026
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