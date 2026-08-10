https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/netanyahus-snub-of-trump-over-gaza-is-posturing-linked-to-looming-elections-1124558212.html

Netanyahu’s Snub of Trump Over Gaza is Posturing Linked to Looming Elections

Netanyahu’s Snub of Trump Over Gaza is Posturing Linked to Looming Elections

Sputnik International

“It’s not a secret that the Likud Party is facing decreasing support,” even among its traditional voters, Avi Melamed, an Israel-based strategic intelligence analyst, told Sputnik – commenting Netanyahu’s rejection of Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

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On top of that, Trump’s attempts to publicly pressure the Israeli prime minister to bend to his will “does not contribute to Mr. Netanyahu’s image” as he sees it, according to the analyst.“So I think that from Mr. Netanyahu’s perspective, this is some kind of mechanism or way to restore his public image, and I think it has a lot to do with the issue of [October’s] upcoming elections.”The analyst doesn’t rule out that Washington could press Tel Aviv into submission on Gaza, saying there have been situations in the past “that basically indicated very clearly that at the end of the day if President Trump insists about something, Netanyahu will be complying with that.”Gaza peace is itself a delicate chicken vs egg situation, Melamed believes, saying the crux of the dispute is Israel’s demand that Hamas disarm before it withdraws, and Hamas’s insistence that Israel withdraw first.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/israel-rejects-15-point-board-of-peace-plan-for-gaza--netanyahu-1124553267.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/hamas-says-israel-must-halt-gaza-strikes-to-implement-trumps-peace-plan-1124524069.html

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