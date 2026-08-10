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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Soldiers Moving Forward Every Day on Front Lines - Putin
Russian Soldiers Moving Forward Every Day on Front Lines - Putin
Sputnik International
Russian soldiers are not just fighting, they are advancing on the front lines every day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
2026-08-10T13:17+0000
2026-08-10T13:17+0000
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"We simply need to proceed from reality. And these are the realities. They [soldiers] are not just fighting. They are advancing every day," Putin said during the meeting with urban planners.Vladimir Putin said that participants in the special military operation are truly heroes.During a working trip to Buryatia on Monday, Putin met with urban development leaders and urban planners involved in developing cities across Russia’s Far East.
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Russian Soldiers Moving Forward Every Day on Front Lines - Putin

13:17 GMT 10.08.2026
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ULAN-UDE, Russia, (Sputnik) - Russian soldiers are not just fighting, they are advancing on the front lines every day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"We simply need to proceed from reality. And these are the realities. They [soldiers] are not just fighting. They are advancing every day," Putin said during the meeting with urban planners.
Vladimir Putin said that participants in the special military operation are truly heroes.
“These guys, the participants in the special military operation, I have said this many times and I sincerely believe it, they really are heroes. That is the truth,” Putin said.
During a working trip to Buryatia on Monday, Putin met with urban development leaders and urban planners involved in developing cities across Russia’s Far East.
Russian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin during a meeting with naval command at the Main Admiralty in St. Petersburg on Navy Day, July 26, 2026. Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Alexander Moiseev is seen on the right. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
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