https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russian-soldiers-moving-forward-every-day-on-front-lines---putin-1124557588.html

Russian Soldiers Moving Forward Every Day on Front Lines - Putin

Russian Soldiers Moving Forward Every Day on Front Lines - Putin

Sputnik International

Russian soldiers are not just fighting, they are advancing on the front lines every day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

2026-08-10T13:17+0000

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"We simply need to proceed from reality. And these are the realities. They [soldiers] are not just fighting. They are advancing every day," Putin said during the meeting with urban planners.Vladimir Putin said that participants in the special military operation are truly heroes.During a working trip to Buryatia on Monday, Putin met with urban development leaders and urban planners involved in developing cities across Russia’s Far East.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/the-navy-plays-crucial-role-in-special-military-operation--putin-1124499769.html

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