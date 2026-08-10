https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russias-fsb-detains-ukrainian-agent-plotting-attack-on-russian-military-in-kherson-region-1124556371.html

Russia's FSB Detains Ukrainian Agent Plotting Attack on Russian Military in Kherson Region

Russia's FSB Detains Ukrainian Agent Plotting Attack on Russian Military in Kherson Region

Sputnik International

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had detained a Kiev agent who planned a terrorist attack against Russian military in the Kherson region, using bomb disguised as a powerbank.

2026-08-10T07:46+0000

2026-08-10T07:46+0000

2026-08-10T07:46+0000

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terrorist attack

terrorist organisation

terrorist attack

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"A Russian citizen, born in 1976, who was planning a terrorist act on the instructions of the special services of Ukraine, was detained in the city of Skadovsk in the Kherson region," the FSB said in a statement. The detainee, being a supporter of a banned terrorist organization, was recruited via Telegram by an employee of the special services of Ukraine to organize and commit a sabotage and terrorist act against Russian military personnel stationed in Skadovsk, the statement read.A would-be bomber in Russia's Kherson region has been caught red‑handed while planning to kill military personnel with a device disguised as a portable power bank. He was acting on direct orders from Kiev, officials say.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/fsb-busts-russian-citizen-over-spying-for-ukraine-1124520791.html

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federal security service, russia, kherson, kiev, russian federal security service (fsb), terrorist attack, terrorist organisation, terrorist attack, ukraine