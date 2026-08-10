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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russias-fsb-detains-ukrainian-agent-plotting-attack-on-russian-military-in-kherson-region-1124556371.html
Russia's FSB Detains Ukrainian Agent Plotting Attack on Russian Military in Kherson Region
Russia's FSB Detains Ukrainian Agent Plotting Attack on Russian Military in Kherson Region
Sputnik International
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had detained a Kiev agent who planned a terrorist attack against Russian military in the Kherson region, using bomb disguised as a powerbank.
2026-08-10T07:46+0000
2026-08-10T07:46+0000
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"A Russian citizen, born in 1976, who was planning a terrorist act on the instructions of the special services of Ukraine, was detained in the city of Skadovsk in the Kherson region," the FSB said in a statement. The detainee, being a supporter of a banned terrorist organization, was recruited via Telegram by an employee of the special services of Ukraine to organize and commit a sabotage and terrorist act against Russian military personnel stationed in Skadovsk, the statement read.A would-be bomber in Russia's Kherson region has been caught red‑handed while planning to kill military personnel with a device disguised as a portable power bank. He was acting on direct orders from Kiev, officials say.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/fsb-busts-russian-citizen-over-spying-for-ukraine-1124520791.html
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Russia's FSB Detains Ukrainian Agent Plotting Attack on Russian Military in Kherson Region

07:46 GMT 10.08.2026
© Russian Security Service (FSB) / Go to the mediabankFSB - Russian Security Service
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had detained a Kiev agent who planned a terrorist attack against Russian military in the Kherson region, using bomb disguised as a powerbank.
"A Russian citizen, born in 1976, who was planning a terrorist act on the instructions of the special services of Ukraine, was detained in the city of Skadovsk in the Kherson region," the FSB said in a statement.
The detainee, being a supporter of a banned terrorist organization, was recruited via Telegram by an employee of the special services of Ukraine to organize and commit a sabotage and terrorist act against Russian military personnel stationed in Skadovsk, the statement read.
A would-be bomber in Russia's Kherson region has been caught red‑handed while planning to kill military personnel with a device disguised as a portable power bank. He was acting on direct orders from Kiev, officials say.
FSB officer’s body armor and radio. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2026
Russia
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31 July, 07:08 GMT
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