https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russias-fsb-detains-ukrainian-agent-plotting-attack-on-russian-military-in-kherson-region-1124556371.html
Russia's FSB Detains Ukrainian Agent Plotting Attack on Russian Military in Kherson Region
Russia's FSB Detains Ukrainian Agent Plotting Attack on Russian Military in Kherson Region
Sputnik International
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had detained a Kiev agent who planned a terrorist attack against Russian military in the Kherson region, using bomb disguised as a powerbank.
2026-08-10T07:46+0000
2026-08-10T07:46+0000
2026-08-10T07:46+0000
russia
federal security service
russia
kherson
kiev
russian federal security service (fsb)
terrorist attack
terrorist organisation
terrorist attack
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_0:79:1594:976_1920x0_80_0_0_96e0c044f81e976445ee8a71b53c00d3.jpg
"A Russian citizen, born in 1976, who was planning a terrorist act on the instructions of the special services of Ukraine, was detained in the city of Skadovsk in the Kherson region," the FSB said in a statement. The detainee, being a supporter of a banned terrorist organization, was recruited via Telegram by an employee of the special services of Ukraine to organize and commit a sabotage and terrorist act against Russian military personnel stationed in Skadovsk, the statement read.A would-be bomber in Russia's Kherson region has been caught red‑handed while planning to kill military personnel with a device disguised as a portable power bank. He was acting on direct orders from Kiev, officials say.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/fsb-busts-russian-citizen-over-spying-for-ukraine-1124520791.html
russia
kherson
kiev
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_95:0:1500:1054_1920x0_80_0_0_af0da6a08e56b65ba03c8d1612c3988c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
federal security service, russia, kherson, kiev, russian federal security service (fsb), terrorist attack, terrorist organisation, terrorist attack, ukraine
federal security service, russia, kherson, kiev, russian federal security service (fsb), terrorist attack, terrorist organisation, terrorist attack, ukraine
Russia's FSB Detains Ukrainian Agent Plotting Attack on Russian Military in Kherson Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had detained a Kiev agent who planned a terrorist attack against Russian military in the Kherson region, using bomb disguised as a powerbank.
"A Russian citizen, born in 1976, who was planning a terrorist act on the instructions of the special services of Ukraine, was detained in the city of Skadovsk in the Kherson region," the FSB said in a statement.
The detainee, being a supporter of a banned terrorist organization, was recruited via Telegram by an employee of the special services of Ukraine to organize and commit a sabotage and terrorist act against Russian military personnel stationed in Skadovsk, the statement read.
A would-be bomber in Russia's Kherson region has been caught red‑handed while planning to kill military personnel with a device disguised as a portable power bank. He was acting on direct orders from Kiev, officials say.