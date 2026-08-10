International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russias-pacific-fleet-drills-missile-crews-strike-simulated-enemy-1124557022.html
Russia’s Pacific Fleet Drills: Missile Crews Strike Simulated Enemy
Russia’s Pacific Fleet Drills: Missile Crews Strike Simulated Enemy
Sputnik International
The crews of Bastion coastal missile systems deployed in Kamchatka and the Kuril Islands, together with the crew of the Smerch small missile ship, hit a sea target simulating a group of landing ships belonging to a mock enemy, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said.
2026-08-10T11:07+0000
2026-08-10T11:07+0000
military
russia
pacific
kamchatka
ministry of defense
russian pacific fleet
drills
military drills
naval drills
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/0a/1124556865_0:144:1017:716_1920x0_80_0_0_2bdeb35f4c111f68f1da8915b2aba46b.jpg
The strike was part of the ongoing Russian Pacific Fleet drills, which involve more than 13,000 servicemen, around 60 surface warships, submarines, and support vessels as well as 30 aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/russian-chinese-navies-to-continue-expanding-joint-drills---chinese-defense-ministry-1124437016.html
russia
pacific
kamchatka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russia’s Pacific Fleet drills: Missile crews strike simulated enemy
Sputnik International
Russia’s Pacific Fleet drills: Missile crews strike simulated enemy
2026-08-10T11:07+0000
true
PT0M36S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/0a/1124556865_0:49:1017:812_1920x0_80_0_0_6d4dc716c3d6e03a617b7c6ebf1aec4e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, pacific, kamchatka, ministry of defense, russian pacific fleet, drills, military drills, naval drills
russia, pacific, kamchatka, ministry of defense, russian pacific fleet, drills, military drills, naval drills

Russia’s Pacific Fleet Drills: Missile Crews Strike Simulated Enemy

11:07 GMT 10.08.2026
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The crews of Bastion coastal missile systems deployed in Kamchatka and the Kuril Islands, together with the crew of the Smerch small missile ship, hit a sea target simulating a group of landing ships belonging to a mock enemy, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said.
The strike was part of the ongoing Russian Pacific Fleet drills, which involve more than 13,000 servicemen, around 60 surface warships, submarines, and support vessels as well as 30 aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles.
In this handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Russian and Chinese Navy ships sail during Russia-China joint naval exercises in the Sea of Japan, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2026
World
Russian, Chinese Navies to Continue Expanding Joint Drills - Chinese Defense Ministry
12 July, 12:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала