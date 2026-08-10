https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russias-pacific-fleet-drills-missile-crews-strike-simulated-enemy-1124557022.html
Russia’s Pacific Fleet Drills: Missile Crews Strike Simulated Enemy
Russia’s Pacific Fleet Drills: Missile Crews Strike Simulated Enemy
Sputnik International
The crews of Bastion coastal missile systems deployed in Kamchatka and the Kuril Islands, together with the crew of the Smerch small missile ship, hit a sea target simulating a group of landing ships belonging to a mock enemy, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said.
2026-08-10T11:07+0000
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The strike was part of the ongoing Russian Pacific Fleet drills, which involve more than 13,000 servicemen, around 60 surface warships, submarines, and support vessels as well as 30 aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/russian-chinese-navies-to-continue-expanding-joint-drills---chinese-defense-ministry-1124437016.html
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Russia’s Pacific Fleet drills: Missile crews strike simulated enemy
Sputnik International
Russia’s Pacific Fleet drills: Missile crews strike simulated enemy
2026-08-10T11:07+0000
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russia, pacific, kamchatka, ministry of defense, russian pacific fleet, drills, military drills, naval drills
Russia’s Pacific Fleet Drills: Missile Crews Strike Simulated Enemy
The crews of Bastion coastal missile systems deployed in Kamchatka and the Kuril Islands, together with the crew of the Smerch small missile ship, hit a sea target simulating a group of landing ships belonging to a mock enemy, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said.