https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/britain-and-germany-among-largest-suppliers-of-parts-for-ukrainian-drones--russian-diplomat-1124559686.html
Britain and Germany Among Largest Suppliers of Parts for Ukrainian Drones – Russian Diplomat
Britain and Germany Among Largest Suppliers of Parts for Ukrainian Drones – Russian Diplomat
Sputnik International
The UK s the most active supplier of main units and components for unmanned aerial vehicles used as killer drones against civilians, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.
2026-08-11T06:15+0000
2026-08-11T06:15+0000
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"At the very least, these countries, even in their official rhetoric, emphasize as much as possible that they are supplying the Ukrainian regime in Kiev with unmanned aerial vehicles, which have caused civilian deaths in the Russian cities of Nizhnekamsk and Belgorod," Miroshnik stressed.He added that Ukrainian troops used large quantities of “weapons with shrapnel and high-explosive fragmentation warheads with the aim of causing maximum harm to civilians.”The enemy attacked residential areas, infrastructure facilities, industrial and logistics hubs in 16 Russian regions located far from the front lines, according to Miroshnik.Disregarding the norms and principles of international humanitarian law, the enemy carried out deliberate strikes on medical facilities and medical transport, including those located in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Miroshnik pointed out.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/ukraines-attacks-on-civilians-shows-absence-of-any-moral-principles---russian-ombudswoman-1124390395.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/ukraines-attacks-on-civilians-are-not-coincidence-but-tactic-1124241926.html
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russia, ukraine, united kingdom (uk), germany, sweden, canada, drones, strikes, civilians
russia, ukraine, united kingdom (uk), germany, sweden, canada, drones, strikes, civilians
Britain and Germany Among Largest Suppliers of Parts for Ukrainian Drones – Russian Diplomat
The United Kingdom is the most active supplier of main units and components for unmanned aerial vehicles used as killer drones against civilians. Germany supplies weapons in large quantities, and Sweden is also involved. Canada plays an active role, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.
"At the very least, these countries, even in their official rhetoric, emphasize as much as possible that they are supplying the Ukrainian regime in Kiev with unmanned aerial vehicles, which have caused civilian deaths in the Russian cities of Nizhnekamsk and Belgorod," Miroshnik stressed.
"Ukrainian forces have fired more than 7,000 munitions at civilian facilities in Russia in the past week, killing 43 civilians and injuring 376 more, the Russian diplomat said.
He added that Ukrainian troops used large quantities of “weapons with shrapnel and high-explosive fragmentation warheads with the aim of causing maximum harm to civilians.”
The enemy attacked residential areas, infrastructure facilities, industrial and logistics hubs in 16 Russian regions located far from the front lines, according to Miroshnik.
He also said that a Ukrainian drone operator deliberately directed a UAV at a beach with civilians in Arkhipo-Osipovka, Krasnodar Region, which should be classified as a grave war crime under international humanitarian law.
Disregarding the norms and principles of international humanitarian law, the enemy carried out deliberate strikes on medical facilities and medical transport, including those located in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Miroshnik pointed out.