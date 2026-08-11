https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/britain-and-germany-among-largest-suppliers-of-parts-for-ukrainian-drones--russian-diplomat-1124559686.html

Britain and Germany Among Largest Suppliers of Parts for Ukrainian Drones – Russian Diplomat

Britain and Germany Among Largest Suppliers of Parts for Ukrainian Drones – Russian Diplomat

Sputnik International

The UK s the most active supplier of main units and components for unmanned aerial vehicles used as killer drones against civilians, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told Sputnik.

2026-08-11T06:15+0000

2026-08-11T06:15+0000

2026-08-11T06:15+0000

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"At the very least, these countries, even in their official rhetoric, emphasize as much as possible that they are supplying the Ukrainian regime in Kiev with unmanned aerial vehicles, which have caused civilian deaths in the Russian cities of Nizhnekamsk and Belgorod," Miroshnik stressed.He added that Ukrainian troops used large quantities of “weapons with shrapnel and high-explosive fragmentation warheads with the aim of causing maximum harm to civilians.”The enemy attacked residential areas, infrastructure facilities, industrial and logistics hubs in 16 Russian regions located far from the front lines, according to Miroshnik.Disregarding the norms and principles of international humanitarian law, the enemy carried out deliberate strikes on medical facilities and medical transport, including those located in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Miroshnik pointed out.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/ukraines-attacks-on-civilians-shows-absence-of-any-moral-principles---russian-ombudswoman-1124390395.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260602/ukraines-attacks-on-civilians-are-not-coincidence-but-tactic-1124241926.html

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russia, ukraine, united kingdom (uk), germany, sweden, canada, drones, strikes, civilians