https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/eu-will-stop-at-nothing-to-keep-russia-out-of-global-sports--russian-foreign-intel---1124560362.html
EU Will Stop at Nothing to Keep Russia Out of Global Sports – Russian Foreign Intel
EU Will Stop at Nothing to Keep Russia Out of Global Sports – Russian Foreign Intel
Sputnik International
European elites are in a panic over the IOC’s decision to lift sanctions on Russia’s Olympic Committee and athletes, and they’re plotting a full-scale counterattack, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said.
2026-08-11T08:36+0000
2026-08-11T08:36+0000
2026-08-11T08:48+0000
world
russia
athletes
international olympic committee (ioc)
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/09/1124426621_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_71a75c1106fe004409433ec2dc449241.jpg
The EU sees the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s move as a direct blow to years of Western efforts to isolate Russia from the sporting world, and they're furious, the SVR underscored.The EU intends to unleash a new round of campaign to undermine Russia's position as a great sports power and is exploring the possibility of visa bans and new targeted restrictions for an even wider range of Russian athletes, according to the SVR.New visa bans targeting a wider circle of Russian athletes and sports officials are also under serious consideration, the agency pointed out."The EU considers organizing provocations against members of Russian teams on the eve of the competition to be an effective way to 'take the Russians out of the game.'" The message is clear: Russia's return to global sports is unacceptable, no matter the cost, according to the SVR.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russias-world-athletics-lawsuits-are-open-and-shut-cases-chance-of-victory-very-very-high-1124558498.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/ioc-temporarily-restores-membership-of-russian-olympic-committee-1124412475.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/09/1124426621_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1859ee4e34df9b267b2a69c1e09323fb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, athletes, international olympic committee (ioc), european union (eu)
russia, athletes, international olympic committee (ioc), european union (eu)
EU Will Stop at Nothing to Keep Russia Out of Global Sports – Russian Foreign Intel
08:36 GMT 11.08.2026 (Updated: 08:48 GMT 11.08.2026)
European elites are in a panic over the IOC’s decision to lift sanctions on Russia’s Olympic Committee and athletes, and they’re plotting a full-scale counterattack, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement on Tuesday.
The EU sees the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s move as a direct blow to years of Western efforts to isolate Russia from the sporting world, and they're furious, the SVR underscored.
"European bureaucrats are particularly alarmed by the prospect of full-fledged participation of athletes from Russia in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles with the national flag and anthem," the agency said.
The EU intends to unleash a new round of campaign to undermine Russia's position as a great sports power and is exploring the possibility of visa bans and new targeted restrictions for an even wider range of Russian athletes, according to the SVR.
European powers are also mulling funding cuts to the IOC itself, along with any federation that dares to let Russians compete, the SVR noted.
New visa bans targeting a wider circle of Russian athletes and sports officials are also under serious consideration, the agency pointed out.
"The EU considers organizing provocations against members of Russian teams on the eve of the competition to be an effective way to 'take the Russians out of the game.'"
The message is clear: Russia's return to global sports is unacceptable, no matter the cost, according to the SVR.
"The Russophobia gripping Eurocrats has become so blinding that they appear willing to torch the very spirit of the Olympics," the SVR press office highlighted.