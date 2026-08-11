https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/eu-will-stop-at-nothing-to-keep-russia-out-of-global-sports--russian-foreign-intel---1124560362.html

EU Will Stop at Nothing to Keep Russia Out of Global Sports – Russian Foreign Intel

EU Will Stop at Nothing to Keep Russia Out of Global Sports – Russian Foreign Intel

Sputnik International

European elites are in a panic over the IOC’s decision to lift sanctions on Russia’s Olympic Committee and athletes, and they’re plotting a full-scale counterattack, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said.

2026-08-11T08:36+0000

2026-08-11T08:36+0000

2026-08-11T08:48+0000

world

russia

athletes

international olympic committee (ioc)

european union (eu)

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The EU sees the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s move as a direct blow to years of Western efforts to isolate Russia from the sporting world, and they're furious, the SVR underscored.The EU intends to unleash a new round of campaign to undermine Russia's position as a great sports power and is exploring the possibility of visa bans and new targeted restrictions for an even wider range of Russian athletes, according to the SVR.New visa bans targeting a wider circle of Russian athletes and sports officials are also under serious consideration, the agency pointed out."The EU considers organizing provocations against members of Russian teams on the eve of the competition to be an effective way to 'take the Russians out of the game.'" The message is clear: Russia's return to global sports is unacceptable, no matter the cost, according to the SVR.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260810/russias-world-athletics-lawsuits-are-open-and-shut-cases-chance-of-victory-very-very-high-1124558498.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/ioc-temporarily-restores-membership-of-russian-olympic-committee-1124412475.html

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russia, athletes, international olympic committee (ioc), european union (eu)