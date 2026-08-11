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Head of Top Russian Bank Details Revolutionary Payment System Invulnerable to Weaponized Dollar
Head of Top Russian Bank Details Revolutionary Payment System Invulnerable to Weaponized Dollar
Sputnik International
In an interview with Russian business media, Petr Fradkov, CEO of Promsvyazbank, revealed how the bank’s ground-breaking payment system, A7, facilitates transnational payments without using Western architecture like SWIFT or dollar-based instruments, all without technically violating any sanctions.
2026-08-11T19:23+0000
2026-08-11T19:23+0000
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Pointing to the weaponization of traditional global settlement systems and the dollar – the “soft power [tool] that now serves as the foundation for controlling transactions and settlements worldwide,” Fradkov explained that moving away from the dollar in settlements is not enough, and must be accompanied by work to achieve independence from external financial frameworks altogether.Promsvyazbank’s A7 cross-border settlement system project is one such means. The system:“It is precisely settlements not pegged to USD that represent the market share that will grow and may over time become a genuine alternative to the established Western infrastructure,” Fradkov emphasizes, pointing out that other countries, like Brazil, Turkiye and Kazakhstan have launched similar experiments.In the modern world, “nations have begun to compete not even on goods…[but] financing capabilities” – the ability to offer a settlement system that cannot be blocked or sanctioned.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/china-to-expand-cross-border-yuan-payments---central-bank-1124529991.html
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russia, promsvyazbank, payment, national payment system

Head of Top Russian Bank Details Revolutionary Payment System Invulnerable to Weaponized Dollar

19:23 GMT 11.08.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaPromsvyazbank A7 logo on a nevalyashka (lit. 'un-fall-able') doll. at SPIEF-2026.
Promsvyazbank A7 logo on a nevalyashka (lit. 'un-fall-able') doll. at SPIEF-2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2026
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
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In an interview with Russian business media, Petr Fradkov, CEO of Promsvyazbank, revealed how the bank’s ground-breaking payment system, A7, facilitates transnational payments without using Western architecture like SWIFT or dollar-based instruments, all without technically violating any sanctions.
Pointing to the weaponization of traditional global settlement systems and the dollar – the “soft power [tool] that now serves as the foundation for controlling transactions and settlements worldwide,” Fradkov explained that moving away from the dollar in settlements is not enough, and must be accompanied by work to achieve independence from external financial frameworks altogether.
Promsvyazbank’s A7 cross-border settlement system project is one such means. The system:
allows for payments to be made without third-party authorization using specialized, ruble-pegged stablecoins, which have already grown to become the world’s largest non-dollar-denominated stablecoins ($140B in turnover to date)
uses distributed liquidity pools in different countries in various currencies. No sanctions are technically violated, “because there are no actual cross-border payments as such.”
is designed to tap into a global system of transactions measuring the equivalent of trillions of dollars
“It is precisely settlements not pegged to USD that represent the market share that will grow and may over time become a genuine alternative to the established Western infrastructure,” Fradkov emphasizes, pointing out that other countries, like Brazil, Turkiye and Kazakhstan have launched similar experiments.
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“The world is moving away from the notion that there is a single universal settlement system through which all transactions must pass. National, regional and interregional solutions are taking shape,” which “will compete with each other, just as banks, payment systems, logistics routes, and tech platforms do.”
In the modern world, “nations have begun to compete not even on goods…[but] financing capabilities” – the ability to offer a settlement system that cannot be blocked or sanctioned.
“We are talking about a system where settlements become the cornerstone of any foreign trade transaction. There are two aspects here: first, control and independence of settlements (i.e. security), and second, economic viability. In many areas, classical banking has simply become more expensive and slower. And this has nothing to do with sanctions restrictions,” the top banker summed up.
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