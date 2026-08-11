https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/head-of-top-russian-bank-details-revolutionary-payment-system-invulnerable-to-weaponized-dollar-1124563549.html

Head of Top Russian Bank Details Revolutionary Payment System Invulnerable to Weaponized Dollar

Head of Top Russian Bank Details Revolutionary Payment System Invulnerable to Weaponized Dollar

Sputnik International

In an interview with Russian business media, Petr Fradkov, CEO of Promsvyazbank, revealed how the bank’s ground-breaking payment system, A7, facilitates transnational payments without using Western architecture like SWIFT or dollar-based instruments, all without technically violating any sanctions.

2026-08-11T19:23+0000

2026-08-11T19:23+0000

2026-08-11T19:23+0000

economy

russia

promsvyazbank

payment

national payment system

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/0b/1124563390_0:46:3188:1839_1920x0_80_0_0_8ac68174ac656fbe982e6777c373a92e.jpg

Pointing to the weaponization of traditional global settlement systems and the dollar – the “soft power [tool] that now serves as the foundation for controlling transactions and settlements worldwide,” Fradkov explained that moving away from the dollar in settlements is not enough, and must be accompanied by work to achieve independence from external financial frameworks altogether.Promsvyazbank’s A7 cross-border settlement system project is one such means. The system:“It is precisely settlements not pegged to USD that represent the market share that will grow and may over time become a genuine alternative to the established Western infrastructure,” Fradkov emphasizes, pointing out that other countries, like Brazil, Turkiye and Kazakhstan have launched similar experiments.In the modern world, “nations have begun to compete not even on goods…[but] financing capabilities” – the ability to offer a settlement system that cannot be blocked or sanctioned.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260802/china-to-expand-cross-border-yuan-payments---central-bank-1124529991.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/us-shoots-itself-in-foot-with-bill-on-secondary-sanctions-against-russia---senator-paul-1124549594.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, promsvyazbank, payment, national payment system