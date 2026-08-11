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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russia-destroys-patrol-boat-escorting-ships-with-ukrainian-weapons---mod-1124562644.html
Russia Destroys Patrol Boat Escorting Ships With Ukrainian Weapons - MoD
Russia Destroys Patrol Boat Escorting Ships With Ukrainian Weapons - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces continued to strike maritime vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces and hit a patrol boat escorting dry cargo ships with weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
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"The Russian armed forces continue to strike maritime vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces. During the day, attack drones struck a patrol boat in the Black Sea south of Odessa [Odesa], which was intended to escort dry cargo ships carrying weapons for the Ukrainian armed forces to Ukrainian ports," the statement read.
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Russia Destroys Patrol Boat Escorting Ships With Ukrainian Weapons - MoD

14:35 GMT 11.08.2026
© AP PhotoGeran drone
Geran drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces continued to strike maritime vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces and hit a patrol boat escorting dry cargo ships with weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The Russian armed forces continue to strike maritime vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces. During the day, attack drones struck a patrol boat in the Black Sea south of Odessa [Odesa], which was intended to escort dry cargo ships carrying weapons for the Ukrainian armed forces to Ukrainian ports," the statement read.
Drills involving electronic launches of Russia's Iskander-M missile system. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Fuel Tanks, Tugboat in Ukrainian Ports of Odessa, Nikolaev
1 August, 15:28 GMT
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