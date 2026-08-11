https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russia-destroys-patrol-boat-escorting-ships-with-ukrainian-weapons---mod-1124562644.html
Russia Destroys Patrol Boat Escorting Ships With Ukrainian Weapons - MoD
Russia Destroys Patrol Boat Escorting Ships With Ukrainian Weapons - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces continued to strike maritime vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces and hit a patrol boat escorting dry cargo ships with weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-08-11T14:35+0000
2026-08-11T14:35+0000
2026-08-11T14:35+0000
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"The Russian armed forces continue to strike maritime vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces. During the day, attack drones struck a patrol boat in the Black Sea south of Odessa [Odesa], which was intended to escort dry cargo ships carrying weapons for the Ukrainian armed forces to Ukrainian ports," the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/russia-strikes-fuel-tanks-tugboat-in-ukrainian-ports-of-odessa-nikolaev-1124527744.html
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Russia Destroys Patrol Boat Escorting Ships With Ukrainian Weapons - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces continued to strike maritime vessels operating in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces and hit a patrol boat escorting dry cargo ships with weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.