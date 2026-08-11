https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russia-develops-new-treatment-for-medication-induced-rhinitis-1124561215.html

Russia Develops New Treatment for Medication-Induced Rhinitis

Russia Develops New Treatment for Medication-Induced Rhinitis

Sputnik International

An intranasal spray for medication-induced rhinitis, often caused by prolonged overuse of decongestant sprays, has been developed by Russian scientists at Sechenov University.

2026-08-11T10:08+0000

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2026-08-11T10:08+0000

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Its key feature is a mucoadhesive component that keeps the active ingredient on the nasal lining longer, prolonging the therapeutic effect while reducing the risk of systemic side effects. The university says there are currently no equivalent products on the Russian or international markets.The spray has entered preclinical testing, with pilot studies on rats and rabbits confirming its safety and effectiveness. The developers have also filed a patent application with Rospatent.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russia-makes-full-comeback-in-megascience--scientist--1124559302.html

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