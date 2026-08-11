https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russian-fsb-says-busted-group-in-mordovia-providing-sim-boxes-for-ukrainian-military-intel-1124560103.html

Russian FSB Says Busted Group in Mordovia Providing SIM Boxes for Ukrainian Military Intel

Russian FSB Says Busted Group in Mordovia Providing SIM Boxes for Ukrainian Military Intel

Sputnik International

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had busted a group in the Republic of Mordovia that provided SIM boxes for the Ukrainian military intelligence and was controlled by a Russian citizen, working for the Ukrainian special services.

2026-08-11T07:22+0000

2026-08-11T07:22+0000

2026-08-11T07:22+0000

russia

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mordovia

ukraine

federal security service

mordovia

intelligence

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"The Federal Security Service of Russia in the territory of the Republic of Mordovia has suppressed the illegal activities of an organized group consisting of Russian citizens involved in ensuring the covert operation of SIM boxes on the territory of Russian regions in the interests of military intelligence of Ukraine," the FSB said in a statement. The illegal activities of the detainees were coordinated by the Ukrainian special services through a Russian citizen who collaborated with them, who supplied other members of the group with "gray" SIM cards and SIM boxes, including those operating in the city of Saransk, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/fsb-nabs-two-russian-citizens-over-ties-to-ukrainian-intelligence-1124525744.html

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mordovia

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russia, mordovia, ukraine, federal security service, mordovia, intelligence