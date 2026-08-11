International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russias-sovereignty-development-depends-on-speed-of-innovation---putin-1124561444.html
Russia's Sovereignty, Development Depends on Speed of Innovation - Putin
Russia's Sovereignty, Development Depends on Speed of Innovation - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia's sovereignty and development, including in the defense sector, depends on speed of innovation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2026-08-11T10:29+0000
2026-08-11T10:29+0000
russia
russia
innovation
artificial intelligence (ai)
ai
scientific research
scientists
scientists
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/06/1124275450_0:0:2951:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_6db5ac621be56c07242bc09eea0e9986.jpg
"Literally, without any exaggeration, everything depends on the speed of creation and, of course, the introduction of innovations in the modern world: our sovereignty, economic development, and the solution of both civilian and critical defense tasks, which are technologically strongly intertwined today. Fundamental research has always had and still has a dimension related to ensuring the country's defense and national security, developing promising technologies, equipment and weapons," the president said at a meeting of the Council for Science and Education.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russia-unveils-innovative-tumor-treatment-method-1124497780.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/06/1124275450_193:0:2922:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_fb901e9576dab0eb5cac78f002911a69.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, innovation, artificial intelligence (ai), ai, scientific research, scientists, scientists
russia, innovation, artificial intelligence (ai), ai, scientific research, scientists, scientists

Russia's Sovereignty, Development Depends on Speed of Innovation - Putin

10:29 GMT 11.08.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankPresident Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. June 5, 2026.
President Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. June 5, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia (Sputnik) - Russia's sovereignty and development, including in the defense sector, depends on speed of innovation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"Literally, without any exaggeration, everything depends on the speed of creation and, of course, the introduction of innovations in the modern world: our sovereignty, economic development, and the solution of both civilian and critical defense tasks, which are technologically strongly intertwined today. Fundamental research has always had and still has a dimension related to ensuring the country's defense and national security, developing promising technologies, equipment and weapons," the president said at a meeting of the Council for Science and Education.
A Russian radiology technician performs a CT scan. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.07.2026
Russia
Russia Unveils Innovative Tumor Treatment Method
26 July, 05:02 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала