https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russias-sovereignty-development-depends-on-speed-of-innovation---putin-1124561444.html

Russia's Sovereignty, Development Depends on Speed of Innovation - Putin

Russia's Sovereignty, Development Depends on Speed of Innovation - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia's sovereignty and development, including in the defense sector, depends on speed of innovation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

2026-08-11T10:29+0000

2026-08-11T10:29+0000

2026-08-11T10:29+0000

russia

russia

innovation

artificial intelligence (ai)

ai

scientific research

scientists

scientists

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/06/1124275450_0:0:2951:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_6db5ac621be56c07242bc09eea0e9986.jpg

"Literally, without any exaggeration, everything depends on the speed of creation and, of course, the introduction of innovations in the modern world: our sovereignty, economic development, and the solution of both civilian and critical defense tasks, which are technologically strongly intertwined today. Fundamental research has always had and still has a dimension related to ensuring the country's defense and national security, developing promising technologies, equipment and weapons," the president said at a meeting of the Council for Science and Education.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260726/russia-unveils-innovative-tumor-treatment-method-1124497780.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, innovation, artificial intelligence (ai), ai, scientific research, scientists, scientists