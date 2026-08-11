https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/russias-sovereignty-development-depends-on-speed-of-innovation---putin-1124561444.html
Russia's Sovereignty, Development Depends on Speed of Innovation - Putin
Russia's Sovereignty, Development Depends on Speed of Innovation - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia's sovereignty and development, including in the defense sector, depends on speed of innovation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2026-08-11T10:29+0000
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"Literally, without any exaggeration, everything depends on the speed of creation and, of course, the introduction of innovations in the modern world: our sovereignty, economic development, and the solution of both civilian and critical defense tasks, which are technologically strongly intertwined today. Fundamental research has always had and still has a dimension related to ensuring the country's defense and national security, developing promising technologies, equipment and weapons," the president said at a meeting of the Council for Science and Education.
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Russia's Sovereignty, Development Depends on Speed of Innovation - Putin
NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia (Sputnik) - Russia's sovereignty and development, including in the defense sector, depends on speed of innovation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.