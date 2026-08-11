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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/us-unable-to-replenish-javelin-missiles-sent-to-ukraine-until-2030-1124560216.html
US Unable to Replenish Javelin Missiles Sent to Ukraine Until 2030
US Unable to Replenish Javelin Missiles Sent to Ukraine Until 2030
Sputnik International
The United States will not be able to replenish the Javelin anti-tank missiles transferred to Ukraine until at least 2030, according to Pentagon budget documents reviewed by Sputnik.
2026-08-11T07:33+0000
2026-08-11T07:33+0000
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In fiscal years 2022–2025, the US Army purchased 9,374 missiles to replenish their stockpiles. However, a significant portion of these batches will not be delivered to the military until several years after the contracts were signed. The most recent delivery – a batch of 944 missiles, funded back in 2024 – will not begin until August 2030. Deliveries of command and launch units for the Javelin systems will also be delayed for several years, according to Sputnik's calculations. The latest batch purchased with funds to replenish weapons transferred to Ukraine includes 50 warheads and is scheduled to be delivered to the US Army by the end of 2028. The Pentagon explains this delay by saying that the volume of additional procurement in the 2022–2024 fiscal years exceeded the production capacity of its facilities. The full procurement and production cycle for one Javelin missile takes up to 4.5 years, while for a command and launch unit, it takes just over four years, Sputnik revealed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/ukraines-missile-shield-crumbles-as-us-and-europe-run-short-on-interceptors-1124549371.html
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ukraine, pentagon, us army, javelin, javelin anti-tank missiles, anti-tank missile, anti-tank guided missile

US Unable to Replenish Javelin Missiles Sent to Ukraine Until 2030

07:33 GMT 11.08.2026
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyУкраинские военнослужащие распаковывают противотанковые ракеты Javelin, доставленные в рамках помощи США в обеспечении безопасности Украины
Украинские военнослужащие распаковывают противотанковые ракеты Javelin, доставленные в рамках помощи США в обеспечении безопасности Украины - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2026
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will not be able to replenish the Javelin anti-tank missiles transferred to Ukraine until at least 2030, according to Pentagon budget documents reviewed by Sputnik.
In fiscal years 2022–2025, the US Army purchased 9,374 missiles to replenish their stockpiles. However, a significant portion of these batches will not be delivered to the military until several years after the contracts were signed.
The most recent delivery – a batch of 944 missiles, funded back in 2024 – will not begin until August 2030.
Deliveries of command and launch units for the Javelin systems will also be delayed for several years, according to Sputnik's calculations. The latest batch purchased with funds to replenish weapons transferred to Ukraine includes 50 warheads and is scheduled to be delivered to the US Army by the end of 2028.
The Pentagon explains this delay by saying that the volume of additional procurement in the 2022–2024 fiscal years exceeded the production capacity of its facilities. The full procurement and production cycle for one Javelin missile takes up to 4.5 years, while for a command and launch unit, it takes just over four years, Sputnik revealed.
In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Spc. Scottlin Bartlett of the 5-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion signals to a colleague while working near a Patriot missile battery at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2026
Analysis
Ukraine's Missile Shield Crumbles as US and Europe Run Short on Interceptors
7 August, 16:23 GMT
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