https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/druzhkovka-holds-key-to-donbass-and-fuels-desperation-of-ukraines-new-army-chief--1124567531.html

Druzhkovka Holds Key to Donbass and Fuels Desperation of Ukraine’s New Army Chief

Druzhkovka Holds Key to Donbass and Fuels Desperation of Ukraine’s New Army Chief

Sputnik International

Druzhkovka's encirclement could trigger a cascade of Ukrainian defensive collapses in Donbass, retired Colonel Rustem Klupov, a decorated military intelligence veteran and Hero of Russia, tells Sputnik.

2026-08-12T14:13+0000

2026-08-12T14:13+0000

2026-08-12T14:13+0000

analysis

russia

donbass

ukraine

dpr

us

europe

konstantinovka

slavyansk

kramatorsk

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"Ukraine's defenses here were built around three key strongholds: Druzhkovka, Kramatorsk, and Slavyansk," Klupov says. "Specifically around Druzhkovka, Russia has concentrated its main efforts there and is attacking from three directions, including the southwest." Previously, Russia’s 150th Motor Rifle Division advanced southwest of Druzhkovka. Russian forces entered Novogrigorovka and begun fighting for Rayskoye, dubbed the “gateway to Druzhkovka.” Ukraine’s new Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapaty is continuing his predecessor Oleksandr Syrsky’s tactical approach, including "meat assaults" and counterattacks regardless of losses on the Druzhkovka front, the pundit notes. What Would Druzhkovka Open Up for Russian Forces? Druzhkovka is located in the northern part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The city forms a major urban agglomeration with Kramatorsk, Slavyansk and Konstantinovka. It is also a key transport and logistics hub for Ukrainian forces in Donbass. Klupov outlines the strategic importance of Russia’s advance on the city:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/us-military-aid-deliveries-to-ukraine-drop-over-50-in-2026-1124563800.html

russia

donbass

ukraine

konstantinovka

slavyansk

kramatorsk

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Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

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Ekaterina Blinova

russia, donbass, ukraine, dpr, us, europe, konstantinovka, slavyansk, kramatorsk, opinion, military & intelligence