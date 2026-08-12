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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/druzhkovka-holds-key-to-donbass-and-fuels-desperation-of-ukraines-new-army-chief--1124567531.html
Druzhkovka Holds Key to Donbass and Fuels Desperation of Ukraine’s New Army Chief
Druzhkovka Holds Key to Donbass and Fuels Desperation of Ukraine’s New Army Chief
Sputnik International
Druzhkovka's encirclement could trigger a cascade of Ukrainian defensive collapses in Donbass, retired Colonel Rustem Klupov, a decorated military intelligence veteran and Hero of Russia, tells Sputnik.
2026-08-12T14:13+0000
2026-08-12T14:13+0000
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"Ukraine's defenses here were built around three key strongholds: Druzhkovka, Kramatorsk, and Slavyansk," Klupov says. "Specifically around Druzhkovka, Russia has concentrated its main efforts there and is attacking from three directions, including the southwest." Previously, Russia’s 150th Motor Rifle Division advanced southwest of Druzhkovka. Russian forces entered Novogrigorovka and begun fighting for Rayskoye, dubbed the “gateway to Druzhkovka.” Ukraine’s new Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapaty is continuing his predecessor Oleksandr Syrsky’s tactical approach, including "meat assaults" and counterattacks regardless of losses on the Druzhkovka front, the pundit notes. What Would Druzhkovka Open Up for Russian Forces? Druzhkovka is located in the northern part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The city forms a major urban agglomeration with Kramatorsk, Slavyansk and Konstantinovka. It is also a key transport and logistics hub for Ukrainian forces in Donbass. Klupov outlines the strategic importance of Russia’s advance on the city:
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Druzhkovka Holds Key to Donbass and Fuels Desperation of Ukraine’s New Army Chief

14:13 GMT 12.08.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of a mobile fire unit of the Yug Group of Forces is seen at a position in the Konstantinovka sector of the front line amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
A Russian serviceman of a mobile fire unit of the Yug Group of Forces is seen at a position in the Konstantinovka sector of the front line amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2026
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Druzhkovka's encirclement could trigger a cascade of Ukrainian defensive collapses in Donbass, retired Colonel Rustem Klupov, a decorated military intelligence veteran and Hero of Russia, tells Sputnik.
"Ukraine's defenses here were built around three key strongholds: Druzhkovka, Kramatorsk, and Slavyansk," Klupov says. "Specifically around Druzhkovka, Russia has concentrated its main efforts there and is attacking from three directions, including the southwest."
Previously, Russia’s 150th Motor Rifle Division advanced southwest of Druzhkovka. Russian forces entered Novogrigorovka and begun fighting for Rayskoye, dubbed the “gateway to Druzhkovka.”
Ukraine’s new Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapaty is continuing his predecessor Oleksandr Syrsky’s tactical approach, including "meat assaults" and counterattacks regardless of losses on the Druzhkovka front, the pundit notes.

"[Drapaty] lacks the manpower and equipment to carry it out effectively. This isn’t strategy – it’s desperation, and it is only accelerating their defeat."

What Would Druzhkovka Open Up for Russian Forces?

Druzhkovka is located in the northern part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The city forms a major urban agglomeration with Kramatorsk, Slavyansk and Konstantinovka. It is also a key transport and logistics hub for Ukrainian forces in Donbass.
Klupov outlines the strategic importance of Russia’s advance on the city:
Russia has cut the enemy’s lines of communication and disrupted its supply lines
The advance also threatens Kramatorsk, putting psychological pressure on Ukrainian forces and forcing them to redeploy reserves
It provides a larger foothold for a further advance west toward the DPR’s borders
Druzhkovka is key to the liberation of Donbass
Ukrainian servicemen unpack shipment of military aid delivered as part of the United States of America's security assistance to Ukraine, on Feb. 11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
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