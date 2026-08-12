https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/seize-russian-ships-face-reciprocal-action-where-you-least-expect-it--military-expert-1124569810.html
Seize Russian Ships, Face Reciprocal Action Where You Least Expect It — Military Expert
Seize Russian Ships, Face Reciprocal Action Where You Least Expect It — Military Expert
Sputnik International
Russia will respond in kind to any attempts to seize commercial vessels in any waters, President Vladimir Putin said during Pacific Fleet exercises.
2026-08-12T18:50+0000
2026-08-12T18:50+0000
2026-08-12T18:50+0000
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"By responding in kind, [Russia] means that it will detain vessels belonging to unfriendly states, as well as those of countries that support them – the so-called ‘front’ states," retired Russian Navy Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin tells Sputnik. That is exactly what unfriendly states are doing now: they are taking people off ships, arresting crews and seizing vessels on fabricated pretexts, the pundit explains. Russia has trained personnel and the necessary capabilities for the reciprocal action: Putin’s warning is a clear signal. The military expert expects Western countries to realize this soon, “including through the detention of their vessels in areas where they least expect it.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/russian-pacific-fleet-ready-to-board-and-detain-shadow-fleet-vessels-of-western-nations---commander-1124565439.html
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military & intelligence, vladimir putin, russia, kamchatka, russian pacific fleet, navy, us, european union (eu), nato, pacific ocean
military & intelligence, vladimir putin, russia, kamchatka, russian pacific fleet, navy, us, european union (eu), nato, pacific ocean
Seize Russian Ships, Face Reciprocal Action Where You Least Expect It — Military Expert
Russia will respond in kind to any attempts to seize commercial vessels in any waters, President Vladimir Putin said during Pacific Fleet exercises.
"By responding in kind, [Russia] means that it will detain vessels belonging to unfriendly states, as well as those of countries that support them – the so-called ‘front’ states,"
retired Russian Navy Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin tells Sputnik.
That is exactly what unfriendly states are doing now: they are taking people off ships, arresting crews and seizing vessels on fabricated pretexts, the pundit explains.
Russia has trained personnel and the necessary capabilities for the reciprocal action:
an entire Marine division has undergone combat training in Primorye, along with another brigade in Kamchatka
the Pacific Fleet also has special forces, reconnaissance ships and naval aviation
“We will act strictly in line with what they are doing — but in response," Dandykin says. "If they inspect our vessels, we will inspect theirs. If they detain them, we will detain theirs. If they seize cargo, we will seize theirs. Fair is fair."
Putin’s warning is a clear signal. The military expert expects Western countries to realize this soon, “including through the detention of their vessels in areas where they least expect it.”