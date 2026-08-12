https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/seize-russian-ships-face-reciprocal-action-where-you-least-expect-it--military-expert-1124569810.html

Seize Russian Ships, Face Reciprocal Action Where You Least Expect It — Military Expert

Seize Russian Ships, Face Reciprocal Action Where You Least Expect It — Military Expert

Sputnik International

Russia will respond in kind to any attempts to seize commercial vessels in any waters, President Vladimir Putin said during Pacific Fleet exercises.

2026-08-12T18:50+0000

2026-08-12T18:50+0000

2026-08-12T18:50+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

vladimir putin

russia

kamchatka

russian pacific fleet

navy

us

european union (eu)

nato

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"By responding in kind, [Russia] means that it will detain vessels belonging to unfriendly states, as well as those of countries that support them – the so-called ‘front’ states," retired Russian Navy Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin tells Sputnik. That is exactly what unfriendly states are doing now: they are taking people off ships, arresting crews and seizing vessels on fabricated pretexts, the pundit explains. Russia has trained personnel and the necessary capabilities for the reciprocal action: Putin’s warning is a clear signal. The military expert expects Western countries to realize this soon, “including through the detention of their vessels in areas where they least expect it.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/russian-pacific-fleet-ready-to-board-and-detain-shadow-fleet-vessels-of-western-nations---commander-1124565439.html

russia

kamchatka

pacific ocean

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2026

Ekaterina Blinova

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Ekaterina Blinova

military & intelligence, vladimir putin, russia, kamchatka, russian pacific fleet, navy, us, european union (eu), nato, pacific ocean