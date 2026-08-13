https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/russia-aims-to-choke-ukraines-last-major-danube-water-artery-for-nato-logistics-1124573589.html

Russia Aims to Choke Ukraine’s Last Major Danube Water Artery for NATO Logistics

Russia Aims to Choke Ukraine’s Last Major Danube Water Artery for NATO Logistics

Sputnik International

Russia’s strikes on the Ukrainian ports of Reni and Izmail signal resolve to cripple the logistics chain moving military cargo from NATO states, military expert Konstantin Sivkov tells Sputnik.

2026-08-13T12:20+0000

2026-08-13T12:20+0000

2026-08-13T12:20+0000

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Since 2022, the Ukrainian port of Reni has been used for military imports - fuel, equipment, ammunition and UAV components - brought up the Danube by barges from Romania’s Constanta.Konstantin Sivkov outlines the tactical logic behind Russia's barrage of strikes:With Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny ports effectively cut off from the sea, the Danube was Ukraine’s last hope, and its proximity to NATO territory - with Reni just a hundred meters from Romania - provided Ukraine with a “rear safety valve.” Russia’s strikes show that “this immunity no longer exists.” The goal of Russia’s pummeling is to squeeze Ukraine’s last water artery, striking ports receiving military shipments and “choking off logistics coming from NATO,” sums up the analyst.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/russian-mod-details-strikes-on-ukrainian-port-infrastructure--vessels-1124569110.html

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