https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/putin-thanks-pacific-fleet-sailors-after-major-exercises-1124570448.html
Putin Thanks Pacific Fleet Sailors After Major Exercises
Putin Thanks Pacific Fleet Sailors After Major Exercises
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin had lunch with the crew of the Guards missile cruiser Varyag and thanked Pacific Fleet sailors for conducting the fleet’s exercises.
2026-08-13T04:38+0000
2026-08-13T04:38+0000
2026-08-13T04:38+0000
military
vladimir putin
russia
russian navy
pacific
navy
russian pacific fleet
lunch
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/0d/1124570544_0:27:3048:1741_1920x0_80_0_0_7e9e31d0c6d31400905992f974a22ada.jpg
“I want to thank the commander, the captain and all of you for the exercises, for organizing the exercises,” Putin said.He stressed that the combat readiness of the Russian Navy and the Armed Forces is essential for protecting the entire territory of the Russian Federation and ensuring national security.The Pacific Fleet drills to defend Russia’s Far Eastern borders began on August 4. Around 60 surface ships, submarines and support vessels, about 30 aircraft and helicopters, naval aviation drones, and more than 13,000 service members were involved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/putin-sets-task-of-ensuring-security-along-all-russian-borders-1124570103.html
russia
pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/0d/1124570544_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f244055f4bd9aabd3facf8ec722f956.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, russia, russian navy, pacific, navy, russian pacific fleet, lunch
vladimir putin, russia, russian navy, pacific, navy, russian pacific fleet, lunch
Putin Thanks Pacific Fleet Sailors After Major Exercises
Russian President Vladimir Putin had lunch with the crew of the Guards missile cruiser Varyag and thanked Pacific Fleet sailors for conducting the fleet’s exercises.
“I want to thank the commander, the captain and all of you for the exercises, for organizing the exercises,” Putin said.
He stressed that the combat readiness of the Russian Navy and the Armed Forces is essential for protecting the entire territory of the Russian Federation and ensuring national security.
“It is very important for the country, for ensuring its security,” Putin said, adding that maintaining the fleet and all armed forces in combat readiness is especially important in the region.
The Pacific Fleet drills
to defend Russia’s Far Eastern borders began on August 4. Around 60 surface ships, submarines and support vessels, about 30 aircraft and helicopters, naval aviation drones, and more than 13,000 service members were involved.