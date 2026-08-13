https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/putin-thanks-pacific-fleet-sailors-after-major-exercises-1124570448.html

Putin Thanks Pacific Fleet Sailors After Major Exercises

Putin Thanks Pacific Fleet Sailors After Major Exercises

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin had lunch with the crew of the Guards missile cruiser Varyag and thanked Pacific Fleet sailors for conducting the fleet’s exercises.

2026-08-13T04:38+0000

2026-08-13T04:38+0000

2026-08-13T04:38+0000

military

vladimir putin

russia

russian navy

pacific

navy

russian pacific fleet

lunch

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/0d/1124570544_0:27:3048:1741_1920x0_80_0_0_7e9e31d0c6d31400905992f974a22ada.jpg

“I want to thank the commander, the captain and all of you for the exercises, for organizing the exercises,” Putin said.He stressed that the combat readiness of the Russian Navy and the Armed Forces is essential for protecting the entire territory of the Russian Federation and ensuring national security.The Pacific Fleet drills to defend Russia’s Far Eastern borders began on August 4. Around 60 surface ships, submarines and support vessels, about 30 aircraft and helicopters, naval aviation drones, and more than 13,000 service members were involved.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/putin-sets-task-of-ensuring-security-along-all-russian-borders-1124570103.html

russia

pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, russia, russian navy, pacific, navy, russian pacific fleet, lunch