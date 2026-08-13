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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/putin-thanks-pacific-fleet-sailors-after-major-exercises-1124570448.html
Putin Thanks Pacific Fleet Sailors After Major Exercises
Putin Thanks Pacific Fleet Sailors After Major Exercises
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin had lunch with the crew of the Guards missile cruiser Varyag and thanked Pacific Fleet sailors for conducting the fleet’s exercises.
2026-08-13T04:38+0000
2026-08-13T04:38+0000
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“I want to thank the commander, the captain and all of you for the exercises, for organizing the exercises,” Putin said.He stressed that the combat readiness of the Russian Navy and the Armed Forces is essential for protecting the entire territory of the Russian Federation and ensuring national security.The Pacific Fleet drills to defend Russia’s Far Eastern borders began on August 4. Around 60 surface ships, submarines and support vessels, about 30 aircraft and helicopters, naval aviation drones, and more than 13,000 service members were involved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/putin-sets-task-of-ensuring-security-along-all-russian-borders-1124570103.html
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Putin Thanks Pacific Fleet Sailors After Major Exercises

04:38 GMT 13.08.2026
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin during lunch with the crew of the missile cruiser Varyag following the Pacific Fleet drills, August 12, 2026
Russian President Vladimir Putin during lunch with the crew of the missile cruiser Varyag following the Pacific Fleet drills, August 12, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin had lunch with the crew of the Guards missile cruiser Varyag and thanked Pacific Fleet sailors for conducting the fleet’s exercises.
“I want to thank the commander, the captain and all of you for the exercises, for organizing the exercises,” Putin said.

He stressed that the combat readiness of the Russian Navy and the Armed Forces is essential for protecting the entire territory of the Russian Federation and ensuring national security.
“It is very important for the country, for ensuring its security,” Putin said, adding that maintaining the fleet and all armed forces in combat readiness is especially important in the region.
The Pacific Fleet drills to defend Russia’s Far Eastern borders began on August 4. Around 60 surface ships, submarines and support vessels, about 30 aircraft and helicopters, naval aviation drones, and more than 13,000 service members were involved.
President Vladimir Putin's working visit to Sakhalin, August 12, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.08.2026
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Putin Sets Task of Ensuring Security Along All Russian Borders
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