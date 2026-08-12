https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/russian-aircraft-and-missile-forces-operate-unopposed-in-ukraine--military-expert-1124569655.html
Russian Aircraft and Missile Forces Operate Unopposed in Ukraine – Military Expert
Russian Aircraft and Missile Forces Operate Unopposed in Ukraine – Military Expert
Sputnik International
Ukrainian air defenses can no longer cope with Russian strikes and will soon be completely destroyed in Odessa, Kiev and elsewhere, retired Russian Navy Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin tells Sputnik.
2026-08-12T18:19+0000
2026-08-12T18:19+0000
2026-08-12T18:19+0000
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"They thought that if they protected Kiev and Odessa, everything would be fine. It won’t," Dandykin says. "[Russia] will strike the power grid, ports and warehouses – anything that sustains their military capability." The Russian military continues to strike Ukraine’s port infrastructure and vessels used to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces. On the night of August 12, Russia used air-launched precision weapons and long-range attack drones to strike a fuel-storage facility in the port of Odessa that was supplying fuel to Ukrainian military units, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. Russia is continuing to ramp up missile and drone production, meaning it will further intensify strikes on Ukrainian military targets, according to the expert. The Ukrainian military-industrial complex is being systematically destroyed. Now, ahead of winter, Ukraine’s energy infrastructure will come under a full-scale campaign of destruction. "And it has already begun,” Dandykin concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/druzhkovka-holds-key-to-donbass-and-fuels-desperation-of-ukraines-new-army-chief--1124567531.html
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ukraine, russia, odessa, ukrainian armed forces, opinion, military & intelligence, russian missiles, ballistic missiles
ukraine, russia, odessa, ukrainian armed forces, opinion, military & intelligence, russian missiles, ballistic missiles
Russian Aircraft and Missile Forces Operate Unopposed in Ukraine – Military Expert
Ukrainian air defenses can no longer cope with Russian strikes and will soon be completely destroyed in Odessa, Kiev and elsewhere, retired Russian Navy Captain First Rank Vasily Dandykin tells Sputnik.
"They thought that if they protected Kiev and Odessa, everything would be fine. It won’t,"
Dandykin says. "[Russia] will strike the power grid, ports and warehouses – anything that sustains their military capability."
The Russian military continues to strike Ukraine’s port infrastructure and vessels used to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
On the night of August 12, Russia used air-launched precision weapons and long-range attack drones to strike a fuel-storage facility in the port of Odessa that was supplying fuel to Ukrainian military units, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
"They are unable to intercept the weapons causing the most damage. Shooting down [Russian] ballistic missiles and hypersonic targets is beyond [Ukraine's] capabilities," the pundit notes. "That means Russian aircraft and missile forces can operate with virtually no opposition. And that changes everything."
Russia is continuing to ramp up missile and drone production, meaning it will further intensify strikes on Ukrainian military targets, according to the expert.
The Ukrainian military-industrial complex is being systematically destroyed. Now, ahead of winter, Ukraine’s energy infrastructure will come under a full-scale campaign of destruction. "And it has already begun,” Dandykin concludes.