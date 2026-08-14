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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/energy-strikes-weaken-ukraines-war-machine-but-elites-would-rather-freeze-people-than-surrender-1124578970.html
Energy Strikes Weaken Ukraine’s War Machine, But Elites Would Rather Freeze People Than Surrender
Energy Strikes Weaken Ukraine’s War Machine, But Elites Would Rather Freeze People Than Surrender
Sputnik International
Strikes on Ukraine’s energy system could force it to halt its resistance, Igor Yushkov, a leading expert at the Financial University and the National Energy Security Fund, tells Sputnik.
2026-08-14T17:24+0000
2026-08-14T17:25+0000
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"All communications depend on electricity," Yushkov says. "Starlink systems, for example, require power, as do drones. Ukraine’s defense industry also relies on electricity – without it, military production would be impossible." Ukraine’s electrical generation capacity has fallen fivefold since 2022, from 60 to 12 GW, according to a recent US intelligence report. The current power shortfall stands at 5-6 GW and could double by winter. Restoring major power plants would take at least a year. Systems highly sensitive to power fluctuations would be hit first, the pundit says: In the event of a severe power shortage, Ukraine’s leadership would prioritize military production over the civilian population, the expert says. With Western funding tied to the continuation of the conflict the regime will do everything it can to keep it going. Areas where Ukraine’s elite live always have electricity and heating, so they face none of these problems — they don’t care whether people freeze or not, the expert concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/ukraine-needs-at-least-one-year-to-repair-high-capacity-power-plants---us-intel-1124576754.html
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ukraine, starlink, us, europe, russia, energy, electricity, opinion, military & intelligence, power stations, corruption, national anti-corruption bureau of ukraine

Energy Strikes Weaken Ukraine’s War Machine, But Elites Would Rather Freeze People Than Surrender

17:24 GMT 14.08.2026 (Updated: 17:25 GMT 14.08.2026)
© AP Photo / Yakiv LiashenkoFlames and smoke rise from a blaze at an electricity facility after a Russian attack in Kharkov, Ukraine, March 22, 2024.
Flames and smoke rise from a blaze at an electricity facility after a Russian attack in Kharkov, Ukraine, March 22, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2026
© AP Photo / Yakiv Liashenko
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Strikes on Ukraine’s energy system could force it to halt its resistance, Igor Yushkov, a leading expert at the Financial University and the National Energy Security Fund, tells Sputnik.
"All communications depend on electricity," Yushkov says. "Starlink systems, for example, require power, as do drones. Ukraine’s defense industry also relies on electricity – without it, military production would be impossible."
Ukraine’s electrical generation capacity has fallen fivefold since 2022, from 60 to 12 GW, according to a recent US intelligence report. The current power shortfall stands at 5-6 GW and could double by winter. Restoring major power plants would take at least a year.
Systems highly sensitive to power fluctuations would be hit first, the pundit says:
CNC machines
welding equipment
substation cooling systems
servers used for military command and logistics

"But the bigger issue is disrupted production cycles. If a factory sits idle for 8-10 hours a day, production can grind to a halt and be difficult to restart," Yushkov notes, citing reports, that power disruptions in July halted several workshops at Yuzhmash and the Malyshev Plant, which repair equipment for Ukraine’s armed forces.

In the event of a severe power shortage, Ukraine’s leadership would prioritize military production over the civilian population, the expert says. With Western funding tied to the continuation of the conflict the regime will do everything it can to keep it going.
"We’ve seen all these corruption scandals. According to Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies, schemes worth hundreds of millions of dollars were uncovered in the energy sector alone in 2025-2026."
Areas where Ukraine’s elite live always have electricity and heating, so they face none of these problems — they don’t care whether people freeze or not, the expert concludes.
A worker walks in front of a transformer which was destroyed after a recent Russian missile attack at DTEK's power plant in Ukraine, Nov. 28, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2026
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