https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/energy-strikes-weaken-ukraines-war-machine-but-elites-would-rather-freeze-people-than-surrender-1124578970.html

Energy Strikes Weaken Ukraine’s War Machine, But Elites Would Rather Freeze People Than Surrender

Energy Strikes Weaken Ukraine’s War Machine, But Elites Would Rather Freeze People Than Surrender

Sputnik International

Strikes on Ukraine’s energy system could force it to halt its resistance, Igor Yushkov, a leading expert at the Financial University and the National Energy Security Fund, tells Sputnik.

2026-08-14T17:24+0000

2026-08-14T17:24+0000

2026-08-14T17:25+0000

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"All communications depend on electricity," Yushkov says. "Starlink systems, for example, require power, as do drones. Ukraine’s defense industry also relies on electricity – without it, military production would be impossible." Ukraine’s electrical generation capacity has fallen fivefold since 2022, from 60 to 12 GW, according to a recent US intelligence report. The current power shortfall stands at 5-6 GW and could double by winter. Restoring major power plants would take at least a year. Systems highly sensitive to power fluctuations would be hit first, the pundit says: In the event of a severe power shortage, Ukraine’s leadership would prioritize military production over the civilian population, the expert says. With Western funding tied to the continuation of the conflict the regime will do everything it can to keep it going. Areas where Ukraine’s elite live always have electricity and heating, so they face none of these problems — they don’t care whether people freeze or not, the expert concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/ukraine-needs-at-least-one-year-to-repair-high-capacity-power-plants---us-intel-1124576754.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

ukraine, starlink, us, europe, russia, energy, electricity, opinion, military & intelligence, power stations, corruption, national anti-corruption bureau of ukraine