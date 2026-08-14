https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/russia-tightening-the-noose-on-ukraines-nato-supply-pipeline--military-logistics---expert-1124578341.html

Russia Tightening the Noose on Ukraine’s NATO Supply Pipeline & Military Logistics - Expert

Russia Tightening the Noose on Ukraine’s NATO Supply Pipeline & Military Logistics - Expert

Sputnik International

Russian forces are preparing to “completely choke off Ukraine’s last remaining waterway,” and the latest overnight strikes on Izmail port and its railway hub confirm that intent, military expert Yevgeny Mikhailov tells Sputnik.

2026-08-14T13:16+0000

2026-08-14T13:16+0000

2026-08-14T13:16+0000

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russia

russian armed forces

ukraine

logistics

ports

poland

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Severing these arteries could slash NATO deliveries by up to two-thirds and choke off Ukraine’s grain and other remaining exports, Mikhailov says.Ukrainian customs data show up to 40% of all military-purpose imports once flowed through the Danube ports. After the hits on Reni and Izmail, vessel unloading has already plunged 70% in just 24 hours, notes the analyst.The pundit adds that interesting tunnels and crossings exist there - routes used by the likes of Ursula von der Leyen to reach summits in Kiev. The analyst lays out the logic of Russia’s strikes:Commenting the fact that Russia used its long-range Geran Seeker drones in the latest series of strikes on Ukraine’s Danube ports of Reni and Izmail - just a hundred meters away from NATO territory - Mikhailov notes that these UAVs are capable of reaching not only the Romanian border but beyond.Modified Geran variants:As for NATO, it is focused on reinforcing air defenses along Ukraine’s borders, particularly in Romania, the expert argues, speculating that if Russia crushes the Ukrainian regime fast enough, it may “knock out any desire to tangle with it.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260813/russia-aims-to-choke-ukraines-last-major-danube-water-artery-for-nato-logistics-1124573589.html

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russia, russian armed forces, ukraine, logistics, ports, poland, nato, western aid, romania, air defense