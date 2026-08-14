Russia Tightening the Noose on Ukraine’s NATO Supply Pipeline & Military Logistics - Expert
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoarmeysk sector of the frontline amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine.
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
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Russian forces are preparing to “completely choke off Ukraine’s last remaining waterway,” and the latest overnight strikes on Izmail port and its railway hub confirm that intent, military expert Yevgeny Mikhailov tells Sputnik.
Severing these arteries could slash NATO deliveries by up to two-thirds and choke off Ukraine’s grain and other remaining exports, Mikhailov says.
Ukrainian customs data show up to 40% of all military-purpose imports once flowed through the Danube ports. After the hits on Reni and Izmail, vessel unloading has already plunged 70% in just 24 hours, notes the analyst.
“All that remains is to seal off the more westerly section of Ukraine’s border with Poland, where supplies are actively moving across the Polish border,” he says.
The pundit adds that interesting tunnels and crossings exist there - routes used by the likes of Ursula von der Leyen to reach summits in Kiev.
Russia's night strikes cripple Ukraine's naval lifeline— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 13, 2026
Russian forces have unleashed another wave of overnight strikes on Ukrainian naval assets and the port infrastructure sustaining Ukrainian war effort, Russia's Ministry of Defense confirms.
Precision drone attacks hit… pic.twitter.com/1XyfjAsK2J
The analyst lays out the logic of Russia’s strikes:
Izmail port was critical for Ukraine’s military logistics
Knocking it out sharply cuts the Ukrainian military’s ability to supply its troops and receive Western aid via Romania’s Constanta
Up to 30% of all seaborne military cargo passed through Izmail and Reni
Aid was transferred to barges, moved up the Danube, then by rail to the front
Izmail’s railway station was hit to sever the last relatively intact link in the chain
“By destroying Black Sea port infrastructure Russia has already cut Ukraine off from the sea, and is now systematically dismantling the remaining infrastructure -above all the railways,” notes the expert.
Commenting the fact that Russia used its long-range Geran Seeker drones in the latest series of strikes on Ukraine’s Danube ports of Reni and Izmail - just a hundred meters away from NATO territory - Mikhailov notes that these UAVs are capable of reaching not only the Romanian border but beyond.
“In principle, they are capable of reaching the Polish border as well, and anywhere else that is needed,” he says.
Modified Geran variants:
boast greater speed and range, reportedly capable of reaching up to 2,500 km
are more sophisticated, while some are jet-powered
deep-strike capability allows attacks on Ukraine’s western rear, including Lvov and Ivano-Frankovsk - key logistics hubs for Western supplies
improved guidance allows accuracy measured in hundreds of meters
As for NATO, it is focused on reinforcing air defenses along Ukraine’s borders, particularly in Romania, the expert argues, speculating that if Russia crushes the Ukrainian regime fast enough, it may “knock out any desire to tangle with it.”