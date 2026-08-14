https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/us-national-debt-grows-by-over-500bln-since-beginning-of-july-1124578698.html

US National Debt Grows By Over $500Bln Since Beginning of July

US National Debt Grows By Over $500Bln Since Beginning of July

Sputnik International

The national debt of the United States has increased by more than $500 billion since July 1 and has come close to a record high of $40 trillion, RIA Novosti calculated based on data from the US Treasury Department.

2026-08-14T14:30+0000

2026-08-14T14:30+0000

2026-08-14T14:30+0000

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us

us treasury department

economy

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In early July, that number was $39.389 trillion, by mid-August, the figure reached $39.913 trillion. Thus, the net increase in less than a month and a half amounted to $524.22 billion. In the first 10 months of the 2026 fiscal year alone, the US government allocated a record $963 billion to service and pay interest on the national debt, RIA Novosti previously found out based on data from the Congressional Budget Office. In the future, the debt burden will only increase. According to the congressional estimates, the US national debt will continue to grow continuously over the next decade. As early as fiscal year 2027, the figure is expected to exceed $41.3 trillion, the psychological mark of 50 trillion will be reached by 2033, and by fiscal year 2036 it will reach more than $56.2 trillion.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260501/us-national-debt-exceeds-size-of-economy-for-1st-time-since-end-of-world-war-ii--reports-1124071645.html

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