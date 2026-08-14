https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/us-puts-military-option-against-cuba-on-hold---reports-1124579234.html
US Puts Military Option Against Cuba on Hold - Reports
US Puts Military Option Against Cuba on Hold - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States is putting military action against Cuba on hold, with Washington increasingly focusing on economic pressure, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources.
2026-08-14T18:43+0000
2026-08-14T18:43+0000
2026-08-14T18:43+0000
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According to the report, US President Donald Trump wants to avoid deploying US troops to Cuba, while the potential benefits of military strikes against the island remain unclear. Instead, Washington is reportedly seeking to use economic pressure to create a rift in the Cuban government and open the way to negotiations. However, it is unclear whether this new strategy will help the US, given that previous sanctions against Cuba did not lead to desired effect, the report added. At the same time, the sources said that the possibility of military action against Cuba has not been completely ruled out. In recent months, Washington has increased sanctions pressure on the island, exacerbating the ongoing crisis. In January, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing tariffs on imports from countries supplying oil to Cuba and declared a state of emergency due to the alleged Cuban threat to US national security. This measure exacerbated the island's fuel shortage, impacting electricity generation, transportation, food production, healthcare, and education.
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US Puts Military Option Against Cuba on Hold - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is putting military action against Cuba on hold, with Washington increasingly focusing on economic pressure, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources.
According to the report, US President Donald Trump wants to avoid deploying US troops to Cuba, while the potential benefits of military strikes against the island remain unclear.
Instead, Washington is reportedly seeking to use economic pressure to create a rift in the Cuban government and open the way to negotiations. However, it is unclear whether this new strategy will help the US, given that previous sanctions against Cuba did not lead to desired effect, the report added.
At the same time, the sources said that the possibility of military action against Cuba has not been completely ruled out.
In recent months, Washington has increased
sanctions pressure on the island, exacerbating the ongoing crisis. In January, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing tariffs on imports from countries supplying oil to Cuba and declared a state of emergency due to the alleged Cuban threat to US national security. This measure exacerbated the island's fuel shortage, impacting electricity generation, transportation, food production, healthcare, and education.