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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/us-senators-move-to-stop-trump-admin-from-hiding-iran-war-casualties-1124575746.html
US Senators Move to Stop Trump Admin From Hiding Iran War Casualties
US Senators Move to Stop Trump Admin From Hiding Iran War Casualties
Sputnik International
A group of 18 US senators introduced the Honoring the Sacrifice of Troops in War Act of 2026 to prevent the Pentagon from manipulating casualty records and benefits during US military operations.
2026-08-14T04:33+0000
2026-08-14T04:33+0000
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The bill states that no administrative reclassification should be allowed to “obscure the human cost of war” and that no reporting category can be used to conceal casualties from Congress or the American people.The move comes after lawmakers accused the Trump administration of trying to hide the true cost of the US war against Iran by recategorizing casualties outside Operation Epic Fury.The bill would bar the Secretary of Defense from renaming or reclassifying an ongoing operation against the same enemy, including during a ceasefire, negotiations or a change in operational phase.It would also require the Pentagon to restore casualty records modified since February 28, 2026, and notify next of kin about the correction.Trump launched an illegal war against Iran — and now senators say his administration is trying to make the cost look smaller on paper.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/iranian-strike-hits-us-air-base-in-saudi-arabia-at-least-10-troops-injured--reports-1123910281.html
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US Senators Move to Stop Trump Admin From Hiding Iran War Casualties

04:33 GMT 14.08.2026
© AP PhotoIn this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington
In this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the US Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2026
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A group of 18 US senators introduced the Honoring the Sacrifice of Troops in War Act of 2026 to prevent the Pentagon from manipulating casualty records and benefits during US military operations.
The bill states that no administrative reclassification should be allowed to “obscure the human cost of war” and that no reporting category can be used to conceal casualties from Congress or the American people.

The move comes after lawmakers accused the Trump administration of trying to hide the true cost of the US war against Iran by recategorizing casualties outside Operation Epic Fury.

The bill would bar the Secretary of Defense from renaming or reclassifying an ongoing operation against the same enemy, including during a ceasefire, negotiations or a change in operational phase.

It would also require the Pentagon to restore casualty records modified since February 28, 2026, and notify next of kin about the correction.

Trump launched an illegal war against Iran — and now senators say his administration is trying to make the cost look smaller on paper.
A US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base, N.D., is refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker in the US Central Command area of responsibility Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iranian Strike Hits US Air Base in Saudi Arabia, at Least 10 Troops Injured — Reports
28 March, 04:44 GMT
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