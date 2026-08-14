https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/us-senators-move-to-stop-trump-admin-from-hiding-iran-war-casualties-1124575746.html

US Senators Move to Stop Trump Admin From Hiding Iran War Casualties

US Senators Move to Stop Trump Admin From Hiding Iran War Casualties

Sputnik International

A group of 18 US senators introduced the Honoring the Sacrifice of Troops in War Act of 2026 to prevent the Pentagon from manipulating casualty records and benefits during US military operations.

2026-08-14T04:33+0000

2026-08-14T04:33+0000

2026-08-14T04:33+0000

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The bill states that no administrative reclassification should be allowed to “obscure the human cost of war” and that no reporting category can be used to conceal casualties from Congress or the American people.The move comes after lawmakers accused the Trump administration of trying to hide the true cost of the US war against Iran by recategorizing casualties outside Operation Epic Fury.The bill would bar the Secretary of Defense from renaming or reclassifying an ongoing operation against the same enemy, including during a ceasefire, negotiations or a change in operational phase.It would also require the Pentagon to restore casualty records modified since February 28, 2026, and notify next of kin about the correction.Trump launched an illegal war against Iran — and now senators say his administration is trying to make the cost look smaller on paper.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/iranian-strike-hits-us-air-base-in-saudi-arabia-at-least-10-troops-injured--reports-1123910281.html

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