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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/china-suspends-navigation-in-northern-yellow-sea-due-to-military-training-1124586492.html
China Suspends Navigation in Northern Yellow Sea Due to Military Training
China Suspends Navigation in Northern Yellow Sea Due to Military Training
Sputnik International
China will conduct military training in certain areas of the Bohai Strait and the northern Yellow Sea from August 16 to August 30, and shipping is prohibited in the relevant zones, the China Maritime Safety Administration said on Sunday.
2026-08-16T10:50+0000
2026-08-16T10:50+0000
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"From 4:00 p.m. (08:00 GMT) on August 16 until 4:00 p.m. (08:00 GMT) on August 30, military training will be conducted in certain areas of the Bohai Strait and the northern Yellow Sea. Vessels are prohibited from entering the designated areas," the statement read. No further details were provided.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/pla-conducts-firing-drills-in-yellow-sea-no-ships-allowed-in-zone-1122554624.html
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China Suspends Navigation in Northern Yellow Sea Due to Military Training

10:50 GMT 16.08.2026
© AP Photo / Chan Long HeiChinese People's Liberation Army's amphibious landing ship Yimeng Shan sailed into the Victoria Harbour for port call in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025
Chinese People's Liberation Army's amphibious landing ship Yimeng Shan sailed into the Victoria Harbour for port call in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2026
© AP Photo / Chan Long Hei
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BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will conduct military training in certain areas of the Bohai Strait and the northern Yellow Sea from August 16 to August 30, and shipping is prohibited in the relevant zones, the China Maritime Safety Administration said on Sunday.
"From 4:00 p.m. (08:00 GMT) on August 16 until 4:00 p.m. (08:00 GMT) on August 30, military training will be conducted in certain areas of the Bohai Strait and the northern Yellow Sea. Vessels are prohibited from entering the designated areas," the statement read.
No further details were provided.
The Type 052 guided-missile destroyer Harbin (Hull 112) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the North China Sea Fleet under the PLA Navy steams in waters off the Yellow Sea during a maritime training exercise in mid-January, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2025
Military
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5 August 2025, 09:52 GMT
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