https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/china-suspends-navigation-in-northern-yellow-sea-due-to-military-training-1124586492.html

China Suspends Navigation in Northern Yellow Sea Due to Military Training

China Suspends Navigation in Northern Yellow Sea Due to Military Training

Sputnik International

China will conduct military training in certain areas of the Bohai Strait and the northern Yellow Sea from August 16 to August 30, and shipping is prohibited in the relevant zones, the China Maritime Safety Administration said on Sunday.

2026-08-16T10:50+0000

2026-08-16T10:50+0000

2026-08-16T10:50+0000

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"From 4:00 p.m. (08:00 GMT) on August 16 until 4:00 p.m. (08:00 GMT) on August 30, military training will be conducted in certain areas of the Bohai Strait and the northern Yellow Sea. Vessels are prohibited from entering the designated areas," the statement read. No further details were provided.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/pla-conducts-firing-drills-in-yellow-sea-no-ships-allowed-in-zone-1122554624.html

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