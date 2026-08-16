https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/china-suspends-navigation-in-northern-yellow-sea-due-to-military-training-1124586492.html
China Suspends Navigation in Northern Yellow Sea Due to Military Training
China Suspends Navigation in Northern Yellow Sea Due to Military Training
Sputnik International
China will conduct military training in certain areas of the Bohai Strait and the northern Yellow Sea from August 16 to August 30, and shipping is prohibited in the relevant zones, the China Maritime Safety Administration said on Sunday.
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"From 4:00 p.m. (08:00 GMT) on August 16 until 4:00 p.m. (08:00 GMT) on August 30, military training will be conducted in certain areas of the Bohai Strait and the northern Yellow Sea. Vessels are prohibited from entering the designated areas," the statement read. No further details were provided.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250805/pla-conducts-firing-drills-in-yellow-sea-no-ships-allowed-in-zone-1122554624.html
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China Suspends Navigation in Northern Yellow Sea Due to Military Training
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will conduct military training in certain areas of the Bohai Strait and the northern Yellow Sea from August 16 to August 30, and shipping is prohibited in the relevant zones, the China Maritime Safety Administration said on Sunday.
"From 4:00 p.m. (08:00 GMT) on August 16 until 4:00 p.m. (08:00 GMT) on August 30, military training will be conducted in certain areas of the Bohai Strait and the northern Yellow Sea. Vessels are prohibited from entering the designated areas," the statement read.
No further details were provided.