https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/hamas-delegation-holding-talks-in-cairo---reports-1124586601.html

Hamas Delegation Holding Talks in Cairo - Reports

Hamas Delegation Holding Talks in Cairo - Reports

Sputnik International

A delegation from the Palestinian Hamas movement has arrived in Cairo and is holding talks with the head of Egyptian intelligence, Saudi Arabia's Al-Hadath television channel reported on Sunday, citing the movement's source.

2026-08-16T10:52+0000

2026-08-16T10:52+0000

2026-08-16T10:52+0000

world

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

gaza strip

cairo

israel

hamas

delegation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104594/81/1045948185_0:160:3075:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_a4ba28d6c19ba3d636a1fd9f5ea2e42d.jpg

"A Hamas delegation, led by Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the movement's political bureau, has arrived in Cairo and is currently holding talks with Hassan Rashad, the head of Egyptian intelligence," the source told the Al-Hadath channel. Hamas is discussing forcing Israel to implement the Board of Peace's plan for the Gaza Strip, the Asharq broadcaster reported. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on August 9 that Israel rejects the Board of Peace's 15-point plan for the Gaza Strip and that its military will not leave the Gaza Strip until Hamas is completely disarmed. In late July, the Board of Peace announced Hamas's agreement to the roadmap for implementing the next stages of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. The plan calls for a gradual transfer of control of the Strip to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), with a specially created body to monitor violations by Hamas and Israel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260731/hamas-says-israel-must-halt-gaza-strikes-to-implement-trumps-peace-plan-1124524069.html

gaza strip

cairo

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, benjamin netanyahu, gaza strip, cairo, israel, hamas, delegation