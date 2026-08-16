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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/iran-oman-reach-agreement-on-shipping-map-for-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1124586238.html
Iran, Oman Reach Agreement on Shipping Map for Strait of Hormuz - Reports
Iran, Oman Reach Agreement on Shipping Map for Strait of Hormuz - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran and Oman have reached an agreement on a shipping map for the Strait of Hormuz, although some issues are still being discussed, Press TV reported citing Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.
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Earlier, Saudi broadcaster reported that Iran and Oman had reached an agreement to fully open the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, which is subject to approval by Iran's Supreme National Security Council. According to the channel, the agreement will be officially announced in the coming days. In recent weeks, Washington and Tehran, with the help of Middle East mediators, have been attempting to agree on the terms of a new deal to end the conflict. US President Donald Trump said on August 9 that Washington was negotiating with Tehran at a half-hearted pace, while Iran's economic situation allegedly had worsened.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/iran-rejects-trumps-claim-on-hormuz-1124580054.html
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Iran, Oman Reach Agreement on Shipping Map for Strait of Hormuz - Reports

08:59 GMT 16.08.2026
© AP Photo / Kamran JebreiliHormuz Strait, file photo.
Hormuz Strait, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2026
© AP Photo / Kamran Jebreili
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran and Oman have reached an agreement on a shipping map for the Strait of Hormuz, although some issues are still being discussed, Press TV reported citing Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.
Earlier, Saudi broadcaster reported that Iran and Oman had reached an agreement to fully open the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, which is subject to approval by Iran's Supreme National Security Council. According to the channel, the agreement will be officially announced in the coming days.
In recent weeks, Washington and Tehran, with the help of Middle East mediators, have been attempting to agree on the terms of a new deal to end the conflict. US President Donald Trump said on August 9 that Washington was negotiating with Tehran at a half-hearted pace, while Iran's economic situation allegedly had worsened.
Kazem Gharib Abadi at the Mehr News Agency HQ, August 28, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2026
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