https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/russia-strikes-cargo-ship-with-western-arms-supplies-for-ukraine-in-black-sea--mod-1124587490.html
Russia Strikes Cargo Ship With Western Arms Supplies for Ukraine in Black Sea — MoD
Russia Strikes Cargo Ship With Western Arms Supplies for Ukraine in Black Sea — MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces struck a cargo ship carrying western military supplies to Ukraine in the Black Sea east of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-08-16T15:14+0000
2026-08-16T15:14+0000
2026-08-16T15:14+0000
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"A cargo ship delivering Western weapons to Ukraine was hit in the Black Sea east of Odessa," the statement read.The Russian armed forces have struck three cargo ships and two tankers used in the interests of the Ukrainian military at the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Russian military continues to carry out strikes on Ukrainian port infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, it added.The Russian Armed Forces struck a berth of the Ukrainian navy's patrol boats in the settlement of Vilkovo, the Russian Defense Ministry said."In the settlement of Vilkovo (138 kilometers [85 miles] southwest of Odessa) - a berth for Ukrainian navy patrol motorboats used to escort ships carrying military cargo and fuel to ports," the ministry said in a situation update, listing the recent targets.The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike port infrastructure and ships deployed on behalf of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, defense ministry added.The Russian armed forces have hit a facility producing uncrewed boats in the Ukrainian port city of Belgorod-Dnestrovskiy, the Russian Defense Ministry said.It added that the Russian armed forces continued Sunday strikes on port infrastructure and vessels used for the benefit of the Ukrainian military.
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russian defense ministry, odessa, black sea, ukraine, russian armed forces, cargo ship, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
Russia Strikes Cargo Ship With Western Arms Supplies for Ukraine in Black Sea — MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces struck a cargo ship carrying western military supplies to Ukraine in the Black Sea east of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"A cargo ship delivering Western weapons to Ukraine was hit in the Black Sea east of Odessa," the statement read.
The Russian armed forces have struck three cargo ships and two tankers used in the interests of the Ukrainian military at the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"During the day, strike drones hit three dry cargo vessels and two marine tankers at Odessa port, which were used to deliver military supplies and fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as fuel tanks and warehouses containing military equipment," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian military
continues to carry out strikes on Ukrainian port infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, it added.
The Russian Armed Forces struck a berth of the Ukrainian navy's patrol boats in the settlement of Vilkovo, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"In the settlement of Vilkovo (138 kilometers [85 miles] southwest of Odessa) - a berth for Ukrainian navy patrol motorboats used to escort ships carrying military cargo and fuel to ports," the ministry said in a situation update, listing the recent targets.
The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike port infrastructure and ships deployed on behalf of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, defense ministry added.
The Russian armed forces have hit a facility producing uncrewed boats in the Ukrainian port city of Belgorod-Dnestrovskiy, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"In Belgorod-Dnestrovskiy (40 kilometers [24 miles] southwest of Odessa), a production facility, a warehouse containing warhead components and parts for uncrewed boats used to attack vessels and energy infrastructure in the Black Sea, as well as Russian cities on the Black Sea coast, were hit," the ministry said.
It added that the Russian armed forces continued Sunday strikes on port infrastructure and vessels used for the benefit of the Ukrainian military.