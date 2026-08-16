https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/russia-strikes-cargo-ship-with-western-arms-supplies-for-ukraine-in-black-sea--mod-1124587490.html

Russia Strikes Cargo Ship With Western Arms Supplies for Ukraine in Black Sea — MoD

Russia Strikes Cargo Ship With Western Arms Supplies for Ukraine in Black Sea — MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces struck a cargo ship carrying western military supplies to Ukraine in the Black Sea east of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-08-16T15:14+0000

2026-08-16T15:14+0000

2026-08-16T15:14+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian defense ministry

odessa

black sea

ukraine

russian armed forces

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strike

missile strike

drone strike

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"A cargo ship delivering Western weapons to Ukraine was hit in the Black Sea east of Odessa," the statement read.The Russian armed forces have struck three cargo ships and two tankers used in the interests of the Ukrainian military at the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Russian military continues to carry out strikes on Ukrainian port infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, it added.The Russian Armed Forces struck a berth of the Ukrainian navy's patrol boats in the settlement of Vilkovo, the Russian Defense Ministry said."In the settlement of Vilkovo (138 kilometers [85 miles] southwest of Odessa) - a berth for Ukrainian navy patrol motorboats used to escort ships carrying military cargo and fuel to ports," the ministry said in a situation update, listing the recent targets.The Russian Armed Forces continue to strike port infrastructure and ships deployed on behalf of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, defense ministry added.The Russian armed forces have hit a facility producing uncrewed boats in the Ukrainian port city of Belgorod-Dnestrovskiy, the Russian Defense Ministry said.It added that the Russian armed forces continued Sunday strikes on port infrastructure and vessels used for the benefit of the Ukrainian military.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-drone-command-center-with-fab-500-bombs---mod-1124586002.html

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russian defense ministry, odessa, black sea, ukraine, russian armed forces, cargo ship, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike