https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-drone-command-center-with-fab-500-bombs---mod-1124586002.html

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Drone Command Center With FAB-500 Bombs - MoD

Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Drone Command Center With FAB-500 Bombs - MoD

Sputnik International

Russian forces struck a drone control center of a Ukrainian National Guard special purpose brigade in Dobropolye using FAB-500 aerial bombs, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-08-16T08:56+0000

2026-08-16T08:56+0000

2026-08-16T08:56+0000

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"The drone control center of the 15th separate special purpose brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard was struck with the use of four FAB-500 high-explosive aerial bombs with universal planning and correction modules in the town of Dobropolye, Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read. The ministry released footage of the strike.

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