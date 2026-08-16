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Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Drone Command Center With FAB-500 Bombs - MoD
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Drone Command Center With FAB-500 Bombs - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck a drone control center of a Ukrainian National Guard special purpose brigade in Dobropolye using FAB-500 aerial bombs, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
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"The drone control center of the 15th separate special purpose brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard was struck with the use of four FAB-500 high-explosive aerial bombs with universal planning and correction modules in the town of Dobropolye, Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read. The ministry released footage of the strike.
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Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Drone Command Center With FAB-500 Bombs - Defense Ministry
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Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Drone Command Center With FAB-500 Bombs - Defense Ministry
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Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Drone Command Center With FAB-500 Bombs - MoD

08:56 GMT 16.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces struck a drone control center of a Ukrainian National Guard special purpose brigade in Dobropolye using FAB-500 aerial bombs, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The drone control center of the 15th separate special purpose brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard was struck with the use of four FAB-500 high-explosive aerial bombs with universal planning and correction modules in the town of Dobropolye, Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.
The ministry released footage of the strike.
A worker inspects a FAB-3000 three-ton bomb during an inspection of a military factory in Nizhny Novgorod. March 21, 2024. Screenshot of Russian Defense Ministry video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2026
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