https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/russian-forces-strike-oil-refinery-in-poltava-region-producing-fuel-for-ukrainian-military-1124585086.html

Russian Forces Strike Oil Refinery in Poltava Region Producing Fuel for Ukrainian Military

Russian Forces Strike Oil Refinery in Poltava Region Producing Fuel for Ukrainian Military

Sputnik International

Russian forces struck the Kremenchug oil refinery, which produces fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian armed forces, in a group strike, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-08-16T07:27+0000

2026-08-16T07:27+0000

2026-08-16T07:27+0000

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kiev

moscow

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strike

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"In Kremenchug, Poltava region, the largest oil refining facility - the Kremenchug oil refinery, which produces fuel and lubricants for the Ukrainian armed forces - was struck," the statement read. The ministry added that the plant's surviving tank farm is still being used for transshipment of fuel and lubricants arriving from abroad.The Kiev-111 facility, which produces components for strike drones, including Khrushch interceptors and Harpia anti-air drones, was struck in a group strike by Russian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.A Kiev facility producing components, warheads and solid-fuel boosters for Flamingo ground-launched cruise missiles was struck in a group strike by Russian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.On Sunday morning, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike with precision weapons and long-range drones on military industrial facilities in Kiev, an oil refinery in Kremenchug, Poltava region, and a metallurgical plant in Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk region.Russian armed forces launched a group strike on military industry facilities in Kiev, an oil refinery in Kremenchug, and a metallurgical plant in Krivoy Rog, the Russian Defense Ministry said."This morning, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a group strike with precision weapons and long-range drones on military industry facilities in Kiev, an oil refinery in Kremenchug, Poltava region, and a metallurgical plant in Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk region," the statement read.Russian forces struck a dry cargo ship carrying military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces in the port of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.The Russian armed forces struck workshops at a metallurgical plant in Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk region, which produce steel products for weapons and military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday."In Dnepropetrovsk region, in the city of Krivoy Rog, workshops at a metallurgical plant producing steel products for weapons and military equipment were struck," the statement read.Russian air defense forces destroyed 822 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday."During the past night, from 8:00 p.m. [05:00 GMT] Moscow time on August 15 to 8:00 a.m. Moscow time on August 16, air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 822 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the territories of Belgorod, Bryansk, Vladimir, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Orel, Rostov, Ryazan, Tambov, Tula regions, the Moscow region, the Krasnodar Territory, the Republic of Crimea, and over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas," the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-equipment-depot-in-port-odessa-1124581386.html

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russian defense ministry, dnepropetrovsk, kiev, moscow, russian armed forces, cargo ship, voronezh, kursk, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike