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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/russian-forces-liberate-pershomaryevka-and-kudievka-settlements--mod-1124586843.html
Russian Forces Liberate Pershomaryevka and Kudievka Settlements — MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Pershomaryevka and Kudievka Settlements — MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces have liberated Kudievka in the Kharkov Region and Pershomaryevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-08-16T11:02+0000
2026-08-16T11:02+0000
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"Russia's Battlegroup Sever liberated the village of Kudievka in the Kharkov Region as a result of decisive offensive actions," the statement read.The Russian armed forces struck military airfield infrastructure, fuel and energy complex facilities, and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said."Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian fuel, energy, and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement read.Moreover, assembly plants and storage facilities for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned boats, as well as temporary deployment sites for Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries, were damaged in 159 districts, the ministry said.Ukraine lost over 365 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 330 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 250 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 35 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/russian-troops-liberate-novonikolayevka-settlement-in-donetsk-region-1124576613.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Pershomaryevka and Kudievka Settlements — MoD

11:02 GMT 16.08.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Sever Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen of the 40th Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade of the Sever Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2026
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Russian forces have liberated Kudievka in the Kharkov Region and Pershomaryevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Russia's Battlegroup Sever liberated the village of Kudievka in the Kharkov Region as a result of decisive offensive actions," the statement read.
"As a result of active offensive actions, units of Battlegroup Yug liberated the settlement of Pershomaryevka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement added.
The Russian armed forces struck military airfield infrastructure, fuel and energy complex facilities, and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian fuel, energy, and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement read.
Moreover, assembly plants and storage facilities for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned boats, as well as temporary deployment sites for Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries, were damaged in 159 districts, the ministry said.
Ukraine lost over 365 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted over 365 servicepeople, five armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, and a Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launcher system," the statement read.
This is in addition to up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 330 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 250 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 35 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry added.
MLRS Grad in combat action - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Troops Liberate Novonikolayevka Settlement in Donetsk Region
14 August, 08:55 GMT
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