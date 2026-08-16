https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/russian-forces-liberate-pershomaryevka-and-kudievka-settlements--mod-1124586843.html

Russian Forces Liberate Pershomaryevka and Kudievka Settlements — MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Pershomaryevka and Kudievka Settlements — MoD

Sputnik International

Russian forces have liberated Kudievka in the Kharkov Region and Pershomaryevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-08-16T11:02+0000

2026-08-16T11:02+0000

2026-08-16T11:02+0000

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"Russia's Battlegroup Sever liberated the village of Kudievka in the Kharkov Region as a result of decisive offensive actions," the statement read.The Russian armed forces struck military airfield infrastructure, fuel and energy complex facilities, and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said."Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian fuel, energy, and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement read.Moreover, assembly plants and storage facilities for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned boats, as well as temporary deployment sites for Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries, were damaged in 159 districts, the ministry said.Ukraine lost over 365 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 330 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, up to 250 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 35 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/russian-troops-liberate-novonikolayevka-settlement-in-donetsk-region-1124576613.html

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russian defense ministry, russia, kharkov, ukraine, artillery strikes, missile strike, drone strike, missile strikes, liberation