https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/russian-air-forces-hit-ukrainian-deployment-sites-with-odab-1500-and-fab-500-bombs-1122495699.html

Russian Air Forces Hit Ukrainian Deployment Sites With ODAB-1500 and FAB-500 Bombs

Russian Air Forces Hit Ukrainian Deployment Sites With ODAB-1500 and FAB-500 Bombs

Sputnik International

Russia's forces used ODAB-1500 and FAB-500 bombs to destroy temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Kharkov region, the Ministry of Defense reported.

2025-07-26T16:40+0000

2025-07-26T16:40+0000

2025-07-26T16:40+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia-nato showdown

ukrainian crisis

russian armed forces

russian army

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1a/1122495828_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f7e27d646e7daf885c26a590ca9f0064.jpg

Russian forces managed to locate the temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian National Guard's 14th Separate Brigade in the Mirnograd area of the DPR and the 143rd Separate Mechanized Brigade in the Chugunovka area of the Kharkov region.In response to Ukrainian attacks on civilian sites, Russian forces are regularly carrying out precision strikes on enemy personnel, equipment, and mercenaries, as well as on the enemy's infrastructure, including energy, defense industry, military command, and communication facilities in Ukraine.At the same time, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly emphasized that the army does not target residential buildings or social institutions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/russian-forces-deliver-crushing-blow-to-ukraine-liberate-key-areas-and-strike-military-targets-1122494128.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/patrushev-to-rutte-learn-russian-and-hear-the-truth-1122492839.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russia targets Ukrainian troop positions with ODAB-1500, FAB-500 bombs Sputnik International Russia targets Ukrainian troop positions with ODAB-1500, FAB-500 bombs 2025-07-26T16:40+0000 true PT0M22S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, russia strikes ukraine