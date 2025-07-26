https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/russian-air-forces-hit-ukrainian-deployment-sites-with-odab-1500-and-fab-500-bombs-1122495699.html
Russian Air Forces Hit Ukrainian Deployment Sites With ODAB-1500 and FAB-500 Bombs
2025-07-26
Russia's forces used ODAB-1500 and FAB-500 bombs to destroy temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Kharkov region, the Ministry of Defense reported.
Russian forces managed to locate the temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian National Guard's 14th Separate Brigade in the Mirnograd area of the DPR and the 143rd Separate Mechanized Brigade in the Chugunovka area of the Kharkov region.In response to Ukrainian attacks on civilian sites, Russian forces are regularly carrying out precision strikes on enemy personnel, equipment, and mercenaries, as well as on the enemy's infrastructure, including energy, defense industry, military command, and communication facilities in Ukraine.At the same time, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly emphasized that the army does not target residential buildings or social institutions.
Russia's forces used ODAB-1500 and FAB-500 bombs to destroy temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Kharkov region, the Ministry of Defense reported.
"The command made the decision to carry out airstrikes on the enemy's temporary deployment points (TDP) using ODAB-1500 and FAB-500 bombs with universal planning and correction modules. As a result of the airstrike, the enemy's TDP [troop deployment points] were hit, as confirmed by real-time objective control means," the statement reads.
Russian forces managed to locate the temporary deployment points of the Ukrainian National Guard's 14th Separate Brigade in the Mirnograd area of the DPR and the 143rd Separate Mechanized Brigade in the Chugunovka area of the Kharkov region.
In response to Ukrainian attacks on civilian sites, Russian forces are regularly carrying out precision strikes
on enemy personnel, equipment, and mercenaries, as well as on the enemy's infrastructure, including energy, defense industry, military command, and communication facilities in Ukraine.
At the same time, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly emphasized that the army does not target residential buildings or social institutions.