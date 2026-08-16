https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/ukraine-attempts-to-shift-confrontation-with-russia-to-africa--expert-1124585523.html

Ukraine Attempts to Shift Confrontation With Russia to Africa — Expert

Ukraine Attempts to Shift Confrontation With Russia to Africa — Expert

Sputnik International

Ukraine is seeking to recruit militants for use against Russia in Mali, while simultaneously creating new flashpoints to weaken Russian influence in Africa and open a new front beyond Ukrainian territory, Libyan military expert Muhammad al-Tarhuni told Sputnik.

2026-08-16T07:37+0000

2026-08-16T07:37+0000

2026-08-16T07:37+0000

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"The goal is becoming clear: to move the confrontation with Russia to other regions where Russian forces are present, above all in Africa," al-Tarhuni pointed out.He also warned that using Libyan territory in a conflict that has nothing to do with Libya could lead to new crises in the region, as well as undermine the country's stability and security.Earlier, Libyan media reported that Sudanese and other African nationals were being recruited in Libya under the guise of security jobs, before being sent for military training and deployment to fight in Ukraine and Mali. The Russian Foreign Ministry, in turn, stated that Ukrainian military advisors are present in Mali, where they help terrorist groups operate drones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/russias-africa-corps-foiled-militant-coup-attempt-in-mali---mod-1124055549.html

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ukraine, russia, russian foreign ministry, mali, recruitment, libya, confrontation, north africa, west africa