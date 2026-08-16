International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/ukraine-attempts-to-shift-confrontation-with-russia-to-africa--expert-1124585523.html
Ukraine Attempts to Shift Confrontation With Russia to Africa — Expert
Ukraine Attempts to Shift Confrontation With Russia to Africa — Expert
Sputnik International
Ukraine is seeking to recruit militants for use against Russia in Mali, while simultaneously creating new flashpoints to weaken Russian influence in Africa and open a new front beyond Ukrainian territory, Libyan military expert Muhammad al-Tarhuni told Sputnik.
2026-08-16T07:37+0000
2026-08-16T07:37+0000
world
ukraine
russia
russian foreign ministry
mali
recruitment
libya
confrontation
north africa
west africa
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0b/1106214834_0:297:3113:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_53e1dd252ae1f3704b7ee6fafeb19e91.jpg
"The goal is becoming clear: to move the confrontation with Russia to other regions where Russian forces are present, above all in Africa," al-Tarhuni pointed out.He also warned that using Libyan territory in a conflict that has nothing to do with Libya could lead to new crises in the region, as well as undermine the country's stability and security.Earlier, Libyan media reported that Sudanese and other African nationals were being recruited in Libya under the guise of security jobs, before being sent for military training and deployment to fight in Ukraine and Mali. The Russian Foreign Ministry, in turn, stated that Ukrainian military advisors are present in Mali, where they help terrorist groups operate drones.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260428/russias-africa-corps-foiled-militant-coup-attempt-in-mali---mod-1124055549.html
ukraine
russia
mali
libya
north africa
west africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0b/1106214834_133:0:2864:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3637ce829dda235f69fdd27f4543bcfc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, russian foreign ministry, mali, recruitment, libya, confrontation, north africa, west africa
ukraine, russia, russian foreign ministry, mali, recruitment, libya, confrontation, north africa, west africa

Ukraine Attempts to Shift Confrontation With Russia to Africa — Expert

07:37 GMT 16.08.2026
© AP PhotoMalians demonstrate against France and in support of Russia on the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Mali in 1960, in Bamako, Mali, Sept. 22, 2020.
Malians demonstrate against France and in support of Russia on the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Mali in 1960, in Bamako, Mali, Sept. 22, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2026
© AP Photo
Subscribe
Ukraine is seeking to recruit militants for use against Russia in Mali, while simultaneously creating new flashpoints to weaken Russian influence in Africa and open a new front beyond Ukrainian territory, Libyan military expert Muhammad al-Tarhuni told Sputnik.
"The goal is becoming clear: to move the confrontation with Russia to other regions where Russian forces are present, above all in Africa," al-Tarhuni pointed out.

He also warned that using Libyan territory in a conflict that has nothing to do with Libya could lead to new crises in the region, as well as undermine the country's stability and security.

Earlier, Libyan media reported that Sudanese and other African nationals were being recruited in Libya under the guise of security jobs, before being sent for military training and deployment to fight in Ukraine and Mali. The Russian Foreign Ministry, in turn, stated that Ukrainian military advisors are present in Mali, where they help terrorist groups operate drones.
A Russian serviceman takes part in military drills in Russia's Voronezh region. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2026
World
Russia's African Corps Foils Militant Coup Attempt in Mali - MoD
28 April, 11:41 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала