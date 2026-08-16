https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/ukraine-moves-documents-and-equipment-out-of-kramatorsk-as-russian-forces-close-in-1124586115.html
Ukraine Moves Documents and Equipment Out of Kramatorsk as Russian Forces Close In
Ukraine Moves Documents and Equipment Out of Kramatorsk as Russian Forces Close In
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian authorities continue to remove documents and other things to the city of Perechyn in Ukraine's Zakarpatye Region, located on the border with Slovakia, Russian security forces told Sputnik.
2026-08-16T08:58+0000
2026-08-16T08:58+0000
2026-08-16T08:58+0000
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"Documents and material assets are continuing to be removed from Kramatorsk. The evacuation is taking place to Perechyn," the forces' spokesperson said. He noted that Ukrainian officials from the city administration might also be evacuated there in the near future. In June, the Kiev authorities announced the start of the forced evacuation of children and their families from Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, which are still controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. At the same time, British magazine reported that the Ukrainian side was expeditiously removing metalworking equipment from Kramatorsk. The Russian Defense Ministry noted that Kiev was preparing for the imminent surrender of Druzhkovka and Kramatorsk, the loss of which would lead to the abandonment of the entire Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration.
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Ukraine Moves Documents and Equipment Out of Kramatorsk as Russian Forces Close In
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian authorities continue to remove documents and other things to the city of Perechyn in Ukraine's Zakarpatye Region, located on the border with Slovakia, Russian security forces told Sputnik.
"Documents and material assets are continuing to be removed from Kramatorsk. The evacuation is taking place to Perechyn," the forces' spokesperson said.
He noted that Ukrainian officials from the city administration might also be evacuated there in the near future.
In June, the Kiev authorities announced the start of the forced evacuation of children and their families from Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, which are still controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. At the same time, British magazine reported that the Ukrainian side
was expeditiously removing metalworking equipment from Kramatorsk.
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that Kiev was preparing for the imminent surrender of Druzhkovka and Kramatorsk, the loss of which would lead to the abandonment of the entire Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration.