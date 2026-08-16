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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/us-forces-no-longer-allowed-into-strait-of-hormuz--iranian-army-commander-1124587680.html
US Forces No Longer Allowed Into Strait of Hormuz – Iranian Army Commander
US Forces No Longer Allowed Into Strait of Hormuz – Iranian Army Commander
Sputnik International
The United States has no right of passage through the Strait of Hormuz or access to the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, while control of Hormuz is a necessary condition for ending the military conflict with Washington, Iranian Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami said on Sunday.
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“US forces have been expelled and are no longer permitted to enter the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, or the Strait of Hormuz. Everyone should understand that American bases will never be able to return to their previous state, and Iran will never allow that to happen,” Hatami said as cited by Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB.He also stressed that the Strait of Hormuz represents a geopolitical opportunity for Iran and that the situation in the waterway will never return to what it was before.Earlier, Saudi broadcaster Al-Hadath reported that Iran and Oman had reached an agreement on the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, pending approval by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. According to the channel, the agreement is expected to be officially announced in the coming days.In recent weeks, Washington and Tehran, with the involvement of Middle Eastern mediators, have been trying to agree on the terms of a new deal to end the conflict. On August 9, US President Donald Trump said Washington was conducting negotiations with Tehran only “half-heartedly,” while claiming that Iran’s economic situation was deteriorating.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/iranian-parliament-committee-approves-bill-barring-us-israeli-ships-from-hormuz---reports-1124554713.html
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US Forces No Longer Allowed Into Strait of Hormuz – Iranian Army Commander

16:23 GMT 16.08.2026
© AP Photo / Zachary Pearson/US NavyIn this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, photo made available by U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, left, the air-defense destroyer HMS Defender and the guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut transit the Strait of Hormuz with the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf.
In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, photo made available by U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, left, the air-defense destroyer HMS Defender and the guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut transit the Strait of Hormuz with the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2026
© AP Photo / Zachary Pearson/US Navy
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The United States has no right of passage through the Strait of Hormuz or access to the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, while control of Hormuz is a necessary condition for ending the military conflict with Washington, Iranian Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami said on Sunday.
“US forces have been expelled and are no longer permitted to enter the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, or the Strait of Hormuz. Everyone should understand that American bases will never be able to return to their previous state, and Iran will never allow that to happen,” Hatami said as cited by Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB.
He also stressed that the Strait of Hormuz represents a geopolitical opportunity for Iran and that the situation in the waterway will never return to what it was before.
“This leverage [the Strait of Hormuz] is one of the necessary conditions for ending the war with the United States,” Hatami added.
Ормузский пролив - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2026
World
Iranian Parliament Committee Approves Bill Barring US, Israeli Ships From Hormuz - Reports
9 August, 17:35 GMT
Earlier, Saudi broadcaster Al-Hadath reported that Iran and Oman had reached an agreement on the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, pending approval by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. According to the channel, the agreement is expected to be officially announced in the coming days.
In recent weeks, Washington and Tehran, with the involvement of Middle Eastern mediators, have been trying to agree on the terms of a new deal to end the conflict. On August 9, US President Donald Trump said Washington was conducting negotiations with Tehran only “half-heartedly,” while claiming that Iran’s economic situation was deteriorating.
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