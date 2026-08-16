https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/us-forces-no-longer-allowed-into-strait-of-hormuz--iranian-army-commander-1124587680.html

US Forces No Longer Allowed Into Strait of Hormuz – Iranian Army Commander

US Forces No Longer Allowed Into Strait of Hormuz – Iranian Army Commander

Sputnik International

The United States has no right of passage through the Strait of Hormuz or access to the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, while control of Hormuz is a necessary condition for ending the military conflict with Washington, Iranian Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami said on Sunday.

2026-08-16T16:23+0000

2026-08-16T16:23+0000

2026-08-16T16:23+0000

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“US forces have been expelled and are no longer permitted to enter the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, or the Strait of Hormuz. Everyone should understand that American bases will never be able to return to their previous state, and Iran will never allow that to happen,” Hatami said as cited by Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB.He also stressed that the Strait of Hormuz represents a geopolitical opportunity for Iran and that the situation in the waterway will never return to what it was before.Earlier, Saudi broadcaster Al-Hadath reported that Iran and Oman had reached an agreement on the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, pending approval by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. According to the channel, the agreement is expected to be officially announced in the coming days.In recent weeks, Washington and Tehran, with the involvement of Middle Eastern mediators, have been trying to agree on the terms of a new deal to end the conflict. On August 9, US President Donald Trump said Washington was conducting negotiations with Tehran only “half-heartedly,” while claiming that Iran’s economic situation was deteriorating.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260809/iranian-parliament-committee-approves-bill-barring-us-israeli-ships-from-hormuz---reports-1124554713.html

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