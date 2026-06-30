https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/russia-to-continue-strengthening-trade-economic-ties-with-africa---lavrov-1124378001.html
Russia to Continue Strengthening Trade, Economic Ties With Africa - Lavrov
Russia to Continue Strengthening Trade, Economic Ties With Africa - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia intends to further strengthen trade, economic and investment cooperation with African countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
2026-06-30T11:48+0000
2026-06-30T11:48+0000
2026-06-30T11:48+0000
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"Russia's trade with the continent exceeded $27 billion last year. It is growing at a rapid pace, but in absolute terms, there is still room to grow. We will continue to use all available opportunities to intensify cooperation in this direction," Lavrov said at a meeting of the Business Council at the Russian Foreign Ministry. He added that strengthening trade, economic and investment ties remains an "unconditional priority" for Russia.Russia will open embassies in The Gambia, Liberia, Togo and the Union of Comoros in the near future, Lavrov reiterated.In December, Lavrov announced Russia's intention to open embassies in these four countries as part of an expansion of its diplomatic presence in Africa. In April, Lavrov confirmed that four more Russian embassies would open in Africa soon.The top Russian diplomat added that Moscow had already expanded its diplomatic presence on the continent over the past year."Last year, our embassies opened in Niger, Sierra Leone, and South Sudan. A new Department of Partnership with Africa was established," Lavrov said.The Business Council under the Russian Foreign Minister was established in May 2006 to develop closer ties with Russian businesses, protect Russia's political and economic interests abroad, and assist domestic entrepreneurs in foreign economic activities, including investment projects and countering discrimination in foreign markets.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/russia-africa-summit-to-focus-on-trade-investment-agenda---foreign-ministry-1124263118.html
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sergey lavrov, russia, gambia, russian foreign ministry, south africa, central africa, north africa, west africa, trade, cooperation, diplomatic relations, diplomatic missions
sergey lavrov, russia, gambia, russian foreign ministry, south africa, central africa, north africa, west africa, trade, cooperation, diplomatic relations, diplomatic missions
Russia to Continue Strengthening Trade, Economic Ties With Africa - Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia intends to further strengthen trade, economic and investment cooperation with African countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"Russia's trade with the continent exceeded $27 billion last year. It is growing at a rapid pace, but in absolute terms, there is still room to grow. We will continue to use all available opportunities to intensify cooperation in this direction," Lavrov said at a meeting of the Business Council at the Russian Foreign Ministry.
He added that strengthening trade, economic and investment ties remains an "unconditional priority" for Russia.
Russia will open embassies in The Gambia, Liberia, Togo
and the Union of Comoros in the near future, Lavrov reiterated.
In December, Lavrov announced Russia's intention to open embassies in these four countries as part of an expansion of its diplomatic presence in Africa
. In April, Lavrov confirmed that four more Russian embassies would open in Africa soon.
"Next in line is the start of operations for our diplomatic missions in The Gambia, Liberia, Togo, and the Union of the Comoros," Lavrov said.
The top Russian diplomat added that Moscow had already expanded its diplomatic presence on the continent over the past year.
"Last year, our embassies opened in Niger, Sierra Leone, and South Sudan. A new Department of Partnership with Africa was established," Lavrov said.
The Business Council under the Russian Foreign Minister was established in May 2006 to develop closer ties with Russian businesses, protect Russia's political and economic interests abroad, and assist domestic entrepreneurs in foreign economic activities, including investment projects and countering discrimination in foreign markets.